Quality Engineer
Northvolt Ett AB / Chefsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla chefsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-06-28
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
This position is a key role in ensuring both product and production excellence in one of the first large scale European battery factories. The impact that Ett will have on the transformation of both the European automotive industry and the move to a carbon free society cannot be overstated.
This position will be in charge of all Quality aspects of the new site and factory. Key to this success will be to build and lead a competent and dependable Team from scratch.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Continue to build a world class Team of Quality scientists, engineers, and technicians who are dedicated to the collective mission of energy system disruption.
Ensure the site is compliant with the Northvolt Quality Management System and ensure successful implementation and continued certification of ISO9001, ISO14001, IATF16949 and other relevant standards. This includes managing customer audits.
Use the methodologies developed in supporting the above compliances to drive continuous improvement (e.g. PFMEAs, control plans, Cpk, Kaizen principles, etc.). This is not a position about creating paperwork, it is about using the fundamentals of quality systems to consistently achieve product and production excellence.
Drive your Team to carry a proactive results-driven approach even in reactive situations (e.g. NC management, 8D completion, or customer complaints). Embrace quality science and use data to drive fact-based decision making.
Grow and feed the Team on a culture of continuous improvement and challenging assumptions. Build a high level of Team trust, and then ensure an open atmosphere where debate and professional exchange of ideas are encouraged.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
Consolidated working knowledge of various quality systems and methodologies (e.g. six sigma, 7 QC tools, 8D and root cause analyses). You are proficient in these tools, and have understanding of their value and implementation that you can nurture a Team to utilize them to their full extent
Proven experience building a great Team. Engaging people to perform as a cohesive Team is probably the most important skill a leader can have
Ability to work under tight deadlines, excellent time management
Excellent reading, writing, and speaking comprehension of English, Swedish is a plus. Due to Northvolt's multi-cultural roots, English is the common language in the workplace.
Specific Skills/Abilities
Direct experience working in production line environments, especially those involving a clean room or dry room environment
In depth knowledge and experience with IATF16949
Knowledge of battery cell technology and/or manufacturing is a great plus.
Consolidated background in data and statistics. You have the experience to question and drive analyses of sampling rates and production data.
This position is a key role in ensuring both product and production excellence in one of the first large scale European battery factories. The impact that Ett will have on the transformation of both the European automotive industry and the move to a carbon free society cannot be overstated.
This position will be in charge of all Quality aspects of the new site and factory. Key to this success will be to build and lead a competent and dependable Team from scratch.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Continue to build a world class Team of Quality scientists, engineers, and technicians who are dedicated to the collective mission of energy system disruption.
Ensure the site is compliant with the Northvolt Quality Management System and ensure successful implementation and continued certification of ISO9001, ISO14001, IATF16949 and other relevant standards. This includes managing customer audits.
Use the methodologies developed in supporting the above compliances to drive continuous improvement (e.g. PFMEAs, control plans, Cpk, Kaizen principles, etc.). This is not a position about creating paperwork, it is about using the fundamentals of quality systems to consistently achieve product and production excellence.
Drive your Team to carry a proactive results-driven approach even in reactive situations (e.g. NC management, 8D completion, or customer complaints). Embrace quality science and use data to drive fact-based decision making.
Grow and feed the Team on a culture of continuous improvement and challenging assumptions. Build a high level of Team trust, and then ensure an open atmosphere where debate and professional exchange of ideas are encouraged.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
Consolidated working knowledge of various quality systems and methodologies (e.g. six sigma, 7 QC tools, 8D and root cause analyses). You are proficient in these tools, and have understanding of their value and implementation that you can nurture a Team to utilize them to their full extent
Proven experience building a great Team. Engaging people to perform as a cohesive Team is probably the most important skill a leader can have
Ability to work under tight deadlines, excellent time management
Excellent reading, writing, and speaking comprehension of English, Swedish is a plus. Due to Northvolt's multi-cultural roots, English is the common language in the workplace.
Specific Skills/Abilities
Direct experience working in production line environments, especially those involving a clean room or dry room environment
In depth knowledge and experience with IATF16949
Knowledge of battery cell technology and/or manufacturing is a great plus.
Consolidated background in data and statistics. You have the experience to question and drive analyses of sampling rates and production data. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715), https://northvolt.com/career/
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
7923959