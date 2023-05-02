Quality Engineer
About NKT
At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry.
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world.
Be a part of our passionate Quality Development Team at NKT
With us, you will be a key player in the effort to deliver product of the highest quality to meet our customers high expectations!
Our mission is to secure a greener future
You will play an important role in our passionate Quality Development Team at NKT in Karlskrona. The role as Quality Engineer will focus on the processes along our value chain from order through production of cables to Installation of the cable system. Your area of responsibility is to independently and continuously secure, improve and manage product quality-related issues with a focus on proactively eliminate causes and reducing overall costs.
Furthermore, your tasks will include:
• Being responsible for preparation and implementation of quality policies
• Take initiative and adjust existing processes when product and process quality is at risk
• Drive improvement projects based on quality analyses and implement them throughout the organization
• Auditing quality, making improvement proposals, adjusting and recording processes
Key performance area:
• Reduction Cost of Poor Quality (COPQ)
• Increase First Time Right (FTR)
• Reduction of Non-Conformities
• Strive for improvement of our processes
• Support with coordination of calibration
Excellent time management and ability to set priorities
To be successful in this role, we believe that you work in a proactive manner and have outstanding analytical skills. You have no trouble with communicating at all levels within and outside of the organization and is referred to by others as someone who present their opinion in an educational way.
Moreover, your CV includes:
• 5 years of experience within an equivalent position within the manufacturing or construction industry
• Knowledge about tools as 5-Why, 8D or equal - Six sigma is a plus
• MS office, Excel experience
• Fluent in English and Swedish
• SAP knowledge (a plus)
Join us for a greener future
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
This role will offer you great possibilities to contribute to our growth journey by supporting our company in Quality related topics, but also to challenge and develop the way we do things. You will gain exciting opportunities to develop your own career.
Sound interesting? Then we'd like to speak to you. Even if you don't tick all the boxes - let us know. Knowledge gaps can be filled and the most important thing is your potential, motivation and eager to contribute to our future success. Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than May 1st, 2023. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Team leader, Åsa Gustafsson, +46 738 56 87 17, asa.gustafsson@nkt.com
, Head of Quality, Jakob Svensson, +46 705 39 95 13, jakob.svensson@nkt.com
or HR Business Partner, Annika Svensson annika.svensson@nkt.com
.
