Quality Engineer
Kedali Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2022-12-21
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kedali Sweden AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are searching for a quality engineer for our quality team in Kedali Sweden. Kedali is a top Chinese manufacturer and operates within different segments of the battery industry and as the strategic partner of Northvolt here in Skellefteå.
Location for this role: Skellefteå, Sweden
Key Responsibilities Include But Are Not Limited To:
Responsible to process quality control to secure yield rate & continuous quality improvement.
Process control procedure
Implement Control Plan / FMEA and continuously improve them
Monitor yield rate
Response for PCN (Process Change Notification) control
involve in process equipment & fixture buy-off (5S)
Regular meetings to review yield & take corrective action for defects (8D visual board, Issue tracker)
FACA (Failure Analysis, Corrective Actions) to process issue
monitor all corrective actions being effectively implemented in process
Continuous improvement for better quality (BP)
Other assignments
Qualifications:
Technical School or Bachelor degree or above, mechanical engineering education background
Minst 1 years' of relevant working experience
Excellent English skills in both spoken and written. Speaking Chinese or Swedish is a merit
Good command of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
Strong hands-on ability, familiar with the principle and structure of equipment
Good problem solving ability, teamwork spirit, motivated, independent working style
Quality problem solving skills and 8D report knowledge is a merit
The knowledge of prevalent quality tools (FMEA, SPC, MSA , etc.) is a merit Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-21
E-post: kdl.hr@kedali.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kedali Sweden AB
(org.nr 559274-7009)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
7279948