Quality Engineer - Shipbuilding
Professional Galaxy AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Quality Engineer - Shipbuilding for one of our clients.
Assignment description We are looking for a quality engineer with experience from the marine or shipbuilding industry who can be responsible for and carry out quality inspections in connection with new construction, conversion and maintenance of ships in shipyards.
The role includes independently planning, coordinating and carrying out inspections of, among other things, welding work, pipe installations, electrical installations and other common work in ship production. You ensure that the work is carried out in accordance with current drawings, technical specifications, classification requirements, international standards and the customer's quality requirements.
Relevant knowledge/experience: Carry out visual and technical inspection of welds (e.g. according to WPS/WPQR and relevant ISO/EN standards) Inspection of piping systems including pressure testing and verification against P&ID and isometrics Review and control of electrical installations according to applicable regulations and marine standards Follow-up of deviations, documentation and reporting to project management and customer Participation in FAT, SAT and other verification activities Ensuring that the work meets the requirements of classification societies and authorities Coordination with production, project management and external inspectors We would like you to have good knowledge of quality processes, documentation and traceability, as well as experience of working in international project environments. Certifications in welding inspection (e.g. IWI/IWT/IWE) or experience with NDT are meritorious.
The role requires high accuracy, technical understanding and the ability to work independently in a production-intensive environment.
Location: Stockholm
Start date: ASAP
End date: Open
Application Deadline: 2026-03-30
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7356810-1882679". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9786423