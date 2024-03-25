Quality Control Technician
2024-03-25
Use your curiosity and knowledge to create the world's greenest batteries.
The Northvolt Quality Control team in Skellefteå is looking for driven young engineers or soon-to-be engineers, preferably with chemical or mechanical background. You will be working on various analyses, controls and tests of battery materials, components, intermediate product and finished Li-ion cells. We believe you have studied chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, materials science, chemistry or similar including laboratory work and as a person you are curious about the world of quality. Join the innovative, enthusiastic and friendly Quality team!
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead day-to-day quality control activities in production ensuring that production/product quality specifications are met.
Understand and be part of method development and validation. Don't worry - we will train you!
Operate various analytical equipment such as ICP, KF and acid-base titrators, rheometers, BET, GC-MS, SEM, XRD, PSD, CT scanner, dimension measurement systems (2D and 3D), optical microscopes, tensile testers, etc.
Improve control checks according to control plan.
Interpret data and report data/results vs specification
Report problems and non-conformities (NCRs) that are detected and recommend the improvements.
Education/Experience
Bachelor 's degree (or technical school degree) in Chemical or Material Engineering or equivalent professional experience
Experience from quality control and assurance on the manufacturing shop floor
Experience in yearly, monthly, weekly and up to date reporting
Specific knowledge of quality management systems, e.g.ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM
Familiar with SPC, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology
Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business background
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organised and results driven
An eye for details
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
