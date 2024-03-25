Quality Control Technician - Recycling
Northvolt Revolt AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Revolt AB i Stockholm
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for driven people with a laboratory experience who preferably have background in the industrial sampling and testing. The persons we are looking for are systematic and eager to learn.
In your role, you will work in chemical laboratory performing various analyses and tests of incoming materials as well as production samples.
Our production will run 24/7 including weekdays, weekends and all the holidays. The shifts will rotate between morning, evening and nights and we need you to be able to rotate between all the shifts.
You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden and see the results of your work!
About the team
The QC team should be the experts, having experience in receiving samples, measuring methods, samples preparation, and result reporting. Your team will play an important role in supporting the production team in measuring and improving our product quality. QC team will be developing, validating, defining, and implementing the inspection methods for all tested materials. Furthermore, the team will be responsible for Measurement System Analysis and work with the R&D group to evaluate and compare product quality (it includes participation in Root Cause Analysis).
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Perform samplings and prepare material for testing.
Perform routine quality control tests and measurements ensuring that incoming material/product meet quality specifications. Operate various analytical techniques including ICP-OES, ICP-MS, XRF, pH measurements, titrations, oven, etc.
Interpret data and report the results.
Specific Skills/Abilities**
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organised, results driven and an eye for details
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Eager to learn and able to acquire new information very quickly
We believe that you have :
Bachelor 's degree (or technical school degree) preferably in Chemical or Material Engineering or equivalent professional experience.
Experience in quality control and assurance, preferably on the manufacturing shop floor.
Knowledge about safety routines in the laboratory.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Revolt AB
(org.nr 559237-8060)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8566813