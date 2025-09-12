Quality Control Inspector
Job responsibilities
• Responsible for daily inspection of raw materials, semi-finished and finished products (Test and inspection different process of wet and coated lithium ion battery separators, including appearance and performance) to ensure they meet quality standards.
• Responsible for the entry, filing and basic analysis of inspection data and report generation.
• Responsible for process inspection to ensure that the workflow complies with daily specifications and SOPs.
• Responsible for daily use and maintenance of testing instruments.
• Responsible for abnormality detection and feedback, participate in continuous improvement plan and process improvement.
• Responsible for the 5S work of the quality department.
Job mandate
• To ensure product quality through inspection and testing.
• To ensure timely detection and reporting of the deviations.
• Authority to determine the product grade.
• Authority to make decisions on quality-related issues within their defined scope of responsibility.
Job competence requirements
• Completed upper secondary education, bachelor's and higher degree preferred.
• Language requirement: English is a must (Except experienced knowledge transfer agents from China), Chinese/Swedish/Korean is preferred.
• Required experience: at least 2 year's Quality inspection related experiences. Lithium-ion battery separator inspection experience preferred. Familiar with IQC, IPQC
• Knowledge of quality inspection methods and techniques. Understanding of quality inspection methods and techniques, ability to work in strict accordance with relevant SOPs and regulatory documents.
• Knowledge of industry standards and regulations.
• Strong attention to detail and ability to identify defects.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other relevant software.
• Sensitive to data and exceptions, able to detect exceptions, handle exceptions and report exceptions in a timely manner.
• Fast learning
