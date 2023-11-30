Quality Assurance Manager Sweden
2023-11-30
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest obstacles. Our drive is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
We are looking for an experienced Quality Assurance Manager working with compliance according to ASME III, VIII, other Nuclear and Directive 2014/68/EU.
About the department
You will be part of the Lund Quality department, that works with the manufacturing of heat exchangers, R&D and Business Units at Site Lund.
Our task is to ensure that all products released are according to specifications and regulations.
About the role
As part of the Quality department, you will work closely with most functions at site Lund.
The quality department's overall task is to secure that production follows requirements, rules, and regulations, which can be internal (Alfa Laval) or external (customer or regulatory authority). It is in the hands of this function to prevent and avoid potential quality issues and to document/verify solutions.
You will be an important representative of Alfa Laval meeting suppliers, customers, and authorities where a good knowledge of English (verbal and written) is essential.
You will ensure that there are locally adapted, current, and updated processes and systems that meet all the requirements together with our other Quality Assurance Manager.
Your main tasks will be:
Secure that manufactured products and our documentation are in accordance with the specified requirements and specifications.
Responsible for and ensuring that the ASME III, VIII and Nuclear manuals are accurate and up to date.
Run or support during audits.
Manage customer inquiries.
Approve document, drawings, procedures, NCR and corrective actions.
Responsible for planning and coordinating activities regarding certification of quality systems and quality systems for pressure vessel approvals.
Who you are
Confident in making decisions and acting on them.
Structured with good ability to prioritize.
Self-motivated with a high integrity.
Understand the balance between inspecting, making hard decisions and support.
Solutions focused and prepared to go the extra mile.
Good ability to express oneself in speech and writing.
What you know
You have a degree from higher technical education.
Experience from manufacturing companies.
Knowledge in and experience from ASME III, ASME VIII, other Nuclear and Directive 2014/68/EU.
Understanding and capability of interpreting international standards.
Good ability to express oneself in speech and writing.
