Quality Assurance Manager - Production Engineering
2023-11-18
We are now looking for a result-oriented & collaborative Component Engineer to join our Sourcing team in Lund. Are you thorough, systematic, and consistent in your approach? and want to take full responsibility for the documentation and management of components in our systems? Then this could be something for you!
Your future team
Axis Sourcing is a team with highly skilled and motivated professionals, working in an innovative and developing environment. We are great contributor to our company's success and apart of establishing and developing our supplier base we also strive to keep high growth in a market with strong competition, which is why reliable and efficient supply chain and cost competitiveness are of great importance. Working in this position will give you great opportunity to make difference to our business.
What you will do
You will select, analyze, qualify, and approve, electronic components required to produce Axis products with proactive risk management as main focus area. You will also be responsible for documentation and management of components in relevant IT systems.
Apart from this you will also:
* Actively identify and implement cost reduction opportunities by proposing, verifying, and approving equivalent components from alternative manufacturers
* Handling PCN/PDN (part change notification/Part discontinuation notification)
* Have close collaboration with Axis manufacturing partners to manage risks and reduce costs by verifying alternative options for parts and materials
* Actively participate and contribute to Engineering change process for electronic components
* Closely cooperate with product development at Axis to support and affect component selections in Axis products to drive multiple-source strategy
* Be part of commodity teams (quality & sustainability) within electronics to support creation, maintenance, and execution of relevant commodity strategies
Who are you?
To succeed in the role, it is important that you are thorough, systematic, and consistent in your approach. Great emphasis will be put on your motivation to learn and willingness to share knowledge and information. Open attitude in interaction with colleagues and external stakeholders is one of key success factors in this position. We believe that you are a team player with a positive attitude, that enjoys high pace and variety in work tasks.
You have minimum 2 years' experience with similar responsibilities. You have knowledge of electronics industry, its cost drivers and electronics market dynamics.
In addition to above we believe that you have:
* University or similar post-secondary education within Electrotechnical Engineering
* Excellent skills in English, both orally and in writing. Swedish is a merit.
* Good communications skills
What Axis has to offer
Axis is characterized by an open and helpful culture where innovation is promoted by agility and quick decisions. We hope and think that this is an environment that you will enjoy and be able to grow and develop in. Openness might be a buzz word in other companies, but at Axis this is the core of who we are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference and nudge the world a little bit in the right direction, you will find a home with us. We work actively with our culture where team spirit, equal opportunities and joy are central parts.
We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, morning fika every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle and relocation assistance if needed - just to name a few.
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
If you have any questions don 't hesitate to contact recruiting manager Sammy Hallgren,
