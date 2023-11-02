Quality Assurance Engineer
Q-Matic AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2023-11-02
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Q-Matic AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Want to join us on our exciting journey?
Qmatic is going through a great transformation to become a SaaS leader within Customer Journey Management. With our vision of "A world where everyone can access the services they need" we are driven by our ambition to create truly exceptional customer experiences. We've spent the past 40 years guiding the industry forward, developing cutting-edge solutions that reshape connections between people and services.
Your role and responsibilities
We are looking for an experienced Quality Assurance Engineer to join our Product Development team in Mölndal. As a Quality Assurance Engineer you will have a vital part in developing our products from concept to go-live for our clients. Our products and solutions are used all over the world in all parts of society. You ensure the validation and verification is done in the most productive way given timing, platform and product. With a risk-based approach you will combine manual exploratory testing and test automation to certify good coverage and decrease the time to market. You will join a cross functional team developing our SaaS and on-prem solutions. At Qmatic you will get the opportunity to develop your QA skills by being part of and drive the internal QA network as well as from external influences.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have the experience and seniority to drive your technology field forward. You keep yourself up to date with relevant technology trends and share your knowledge to inspire your colleagues. Our team is characterized by collaboration, transparency and a positive atmosphere. We believe that you, like us, want to have fun at work and enjoy working in an agile cross functional team, pushing for high quality solutions and testable code. You adapt to new ideas and have the ability to visualize the perspective of an end user. We believe you are curious and brave with an open-minded approach.
Your skills and experience
To succeed in this role, we believe you:
Have a degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT or related discipline
have 5 + year 's professional experience as a functional tester/test developer or software developer
have experience of test automation; framework selection, test case development
have proven skills of exploratory testing
have previously applied an agile development approach
have the ability to communicate effectively with peers and stakeholders
have experience of performance testing
are fluent in English, spoken and written
What's in it for you
You will have the opportunity to work in an international and entrepreneurial environment where you as an employee can grow and progress. In our flat organizational structure, you get the chance to work where it happens, close to the product and the business. At Qmatic you will be part of a positive culture where your contributions and creativity are appreciated. Your input matters! We encourage teamwork and we are colleagues from all over the world who help and look after each other.
Location
The position is located at our HQ in Krokslätts Fabriker, Mölndal, with the opportunity of a hybrid working arrangement. You will report to VP Engineering Oskar Dahlberg.
We are looking forward to your application no later than November 22nd. Please note that we will review applications continuously, so be sure to send in your application as soon as possible.
By pursuing a job vacancy or showing interest in future roles, I accept the Privacy Policy and confirm that Qmatic may store my personal details for the purpose of processing my job application.
About Qmatic
Qmatic is a global leader in reshaping connections between people and services for truly excellent customer experiences. Working seamlessly with partners all over the world, we provide over 2 billion customer journeys every year, on more than 60,000 systems, in over 120 countries and across several sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail and public services. Creating a world where everyone can access the services they need. Corporate headquarters are situated in Mölndal, Sweden with Qmatic sales and service offices in Atlanta, Bocholt, Dubai, Paris, Katwijk, Madrid, and Zaventem. Through smart and future-forward technology, we help our clients create truly excellent customer and employee experiences as well as smoother, more efficient operations - every day and all around the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Q-Matic AB
(org.nr 556212-7497), https://www.qmatic.com/
Krokslätts Fabriker 34 (visa karta
)
431 23 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
8236563