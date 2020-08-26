Quality Applications Intern - Modis Sweden AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Quality Applications Intern
Modis Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2020-08-26
Modis Sweden are looking for a Quality Applications Consultant (Intern)
Are you looking for your next assignment as an Application Consultant? Modis Sweden are looking for a Junior Application Consultant for our customer in Gothenburg. If you are a skilled and experienced person within this field this might be the next exciting opportunity for you. This role will give you a broad position with wide workload. Apply today as the selection is ongoing!
We are looking for a Junior Application Consultant that supports and assists the Business and develop, maintain and continuous improvement of global Quality Applications. This position is located in Göteborg and the start date is as soon as possible.
About the role:
* This position is to assist with IT computer systems with special focus on technology and applications development for global systems within QRC.
* Application specialist for the OneDoc application.
* Applications assistant for other applications within the team.
* Also, in cooperation with Head of Quality Applications and QRC team develop, maintain and continuous improvement of global Quality Applications.
Key duties and responsibilities:
Global Quality Application Systems
* Authorize access to those who have a business need for the information and ensuring that access is removed when no longer needed.
* Coordination of and support to initiatives for shared Quality Applications and processes.
* Junior Application Consultant for the global systems owned by the Quality Systems and Product Compliance function, incl. CPC and OneDoc system landscape.
This includes:
Assist the System Owners/Managers maintenance activities, for example:
* Change assignment when responsibilities change at a site
* Change Request administration / receipt of problem reports
* Configuration of changes
* Daily check of error logs etc.
* Ensure system is regularly backed up and under access control
* Maintenance of import tools
* Maintenance of selection lists
* User administration
Act as Project Member for QRC application projects, that includes for example:
* Configuration of new processes and configuration changes
* Creation of user guides
* Ensure interfaces to other IT systems are working
* Planning of user training
Quality System Duties and Responsibilities:
* Build Quality into all aspects of the work by maintaining compliance to all quality requirements.
Your background:
* Experience in developing and working with IT systems, databases, Microsoft Office package.
* Preferably experience of about Quality Management or related functions within Life Science, HealthCare or other regulated environment.
* Preferably experience of in applicable regulations and standards, e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 13485, FDAs QSR, GAMP.
* Preferably experience of with working with quality tools, data analysis and statistics.
* Fluent in English & Swedish.
* Preferably bachelor 's degree in any field of study, preferably IT or Engineering.
About Modis
We are constantly striving to support our customers and consultants to become successful. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. We will include you in our business and to our customers. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market.
By becoming our colleague, your daily life as a consultant will be shifting with different assignments and projects in a variety of industries, systems and environments. Your experience will increase as well as your social and professional network. As a consultant, you are covered by collective
agreements, insurance, occupational healthcare, healthcare and discounts on training cards. We believe in connecting people so having regularly social activities is key for us.
Modis delivers a wide range of services and competencies within IT, Engineering and Life Science. Our services are characterized by speed, simplicity and quality. Modis is represented in the United States, Canada, Europe with over 100 offices and with more than 35,000 colleagues on assignments each day.
Does this sound interesting?
Apply to us at Modis as soon as possible! We handle applications ongoing.
If you have any questions regarding the role, who Modis are or the role as a consultant you are welcome to email me at mikael.nevander@modis.se.
We are looking forward to reading your application!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Ersättning
Fast lön + provision
Sökord