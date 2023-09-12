Quality and Environmental Specialist
2023-09-12
Oriola is a health and wellbeing company operating in the Nordic countries. We are driven by our purpose, Health for life and we have set ambitious sustainability targets to support wellbeing of people, society, and planet. To ensure this, our business keeps evolving. We are growing and developing within health and wellbeing and developing our services. Our significant role in society gives a great purpose for working with us. In return, we expect you to aim as high as we do. You will need to be customer oriented and proactive. Together we work towards an even healthier future.
About the position
We are now looking for a representative in Quality and Environmental matters who will be responsible for coordinating and managing the company's ongoing Quality and Environmental practices according to ISO9001 and ISO14001. In this variating role, you will be based in either Enköping, Sweden or in Espoo, Finland and work as a contact person for relevant stakeholders and an expert on current environmental legislation.
As a Quality and Environmental Specialist, you are expected to:
- To act as an expert for issues within ISO9001 and ISO14001 standards to ensure that the company complies with the requirements of the standards.
- Monitor environmental related regulation, keep the organization informed of any changes and guide the organization to implement the necessary practices.
- Coordinate external/internal audits within ISO9001 and 14001, as well as conduct internal and supplier audits.
- Manage environmental reporting including e.g. emissions, energy consumption, waste and recycling
- Be responsible for the preparation and implementation of annual environmental plans and identifying significant environmental aspects.
As quality and environmental specialist, you are responsible for training and supporting units and business owners in all matters relating to Quality & Environment, as well as supporting the organization in dialogue with customers. The position includes responsibilities in Oriola Group and is therefore a cross country position.
Personal and experience Requirements
To succeed in this role you are confident and knowledgeable in the environmental area, and enjoy collaborations both internally and externally. You are used to taking on the role as expert in different formations and have a coaching way in educating and ensuring compliance throughout the organization.
In addition, you need the following qualifications:
- Minimum Sc. within chemistry, biology, pharmacy, engineering or similar.
- 2-3 years of work experience in the Quality and Environment related roles.
- Very good knowledge of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001
- Experience in quality management systems and sustainability reporting as well as deviation management and process orientation.
- Professional in English and Swedish and/-or Finnish, both spoken and written
- Experience from GxP regulated industry, and previous work in project setups is meritorious
Oriola as a company cherish openness, taking initiative and responsibility, and working together. It is important that your way of working reflects our company values.
We offer you:
- Meaningful work in purpose driven organisation, Health for life
- Great team spirit and fun colleagues from Sweden and Finland
- Interesting forward leaning organisation with high ambitious for sustainability
- An organization that grants individuals the freedom and responsibility to take charge of their own development journey.
- Scandinavian view, cross-country way of working including some travelling
- Interesting business in the middle of the health industry from B2B service business to B2C customer relations.
Terms of Employment:
- This is a full-time position, and we want you to start as soon as possible
- This position could be based both in Mankka, Finland or Enköping, Sweden
- The Employment is within the Oriola Group - below you can read about our great company
Application: If you feel this is your next career step, please send your application, CV and salary expectation in English no later than 30th of September. We will start recruitment interviews with the applicable candidates already during the application period. We hope to hear from you soon!
Contact:
For further information, please contact hiring manager Aino Kylmänenaino.kylmanen@oriola.com
Oriola is a Finnish listed company with a solid expertise within the pharmaceutical sector. We have more than one hundred years of experience in medicine distribution in Sweden and over 70 years in Finland, and we unite all actors in the field from pharmaceutical companies to consumers in a unique way. With the help of our professional and committed employees, we promote the wellbeing of people and animals. We ensure that medicines as well as health and wellbeing products are delivered in a safe and customer-friendly manner to pharmacies, veterinarians, retailers, or our dose dispensing customers. Our expert services support pharmaceutical companies throughout the entire lifespan of a product. With us, you will have access to a wealth of expertise and inspiring opportunities in all our businesses.
Our purpose is 'Health for life'. With us, you will join an open and collaborative culture. We support and care for each other and our customers. To thrive with us, you will need to be open, proactive and responsible - and we will help you to develop your strengths and progress along your professional journey. At Oriola, we cherish openness, taking initiative and responsibility, and working together.
