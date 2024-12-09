Quality Analyze Support (QAS) - Logistik - Torslanda
2024-12-09
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About the role
We are looking for a dedicated and detail-oriented Quality Analyze Support (QAS) to join our logistics team!
Are you someone who thrives on solving problems and supporting quality initiatives? Do you enjoy being the go-to person for quality matters and ensuring that operations run smoothly? Then this role is for you!
As a QAS, you'll support the logistics team by identifying quality issues, solving problems, and ensuring that everything runs as it should. You'll also guide and coach the team on quality matters.
Here's what you'll do:
• Help monitor and fix quality issues to keep operations on track.
• Escalate problems when needed to ensure they're addressed by the right people.
• Support and coach the team on improving quality processes.
• Collaborate with other quality departments and team members to address issues and find solutions.
• Follow up on reports and observe operations to suggest improvements.
• Work closely with production quality teams to align efforts.
• Manage and oversee scrap reports to ensure defective items don't reach customers.
• Analyze root causes of problems and work to prevent them in the future.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who has
• Strong skills in VBA (Visual Basic for Applications) and Excel are required, including the ability to write and maintain custom macros to automate and optimize processes. You should be comfortable developing and VBA to enhance functionality and streamline workflows.
• Cost Control (numbers, control of results, summarization of data)
• High Level Power Point Presentation
• Experience in a quality support role, with a strong focus on problem-solving and quality improvement.
• The ability to analyze and address quality issues promptly, with the confidence to escalate when necessary.
• Strong communication skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively across departments.
• A proactive and detail-oriented mindset, with the ability to follow up on data and take action.
You enjoy working in a team and building strong relationships. Clear communication and understanding others' needs are important to you. You show respect by supporting and inspiring those around you.
You're passionate about solving problems and improving quality, and you take pride in influencing your workplace. You're responsible, proactive, and detail-oriented, especially when it comes to safety, quality, and delivery. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08
