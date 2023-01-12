QMS Specialist
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As QMS Specialist, you will support the establishment and maintenance of a Quality Culture within Process Control Platform (PCP), by assuring and controlling Quality with systems, tools and teams to exceed customer expectations while ensuring sustainable operations.
You will locally lead the implementation and maintenance of the PCP global Quality Management System and assure that it is deployed throughout the business. You will integrate processes that meet business needs across the organization, manage complex issues within functional area(s) of expertise, be involved in long-term planning, and contribute to the overall business strategy.
The position can be located in Västerås or Malmö.
This position reports to Head of QMS.
Your responsibilities
Support the deployment and maintenance of the PCP Quality Management System to ensure policies, regulations and processes sufficiently describe the value chain activities
Support management teams in the application of an operational approach and system of process management that is continually evaluated for effectiveness
Support sites in different PCP locations to achieve and maintain certification to ISO 9001 and other QMS standards
Manage global level processes and procedures, ensuring simplicity and coordination with other systems (e.g., Health, Safety & Environment)
Perform internal audits to ISO 9001 and internal quality requirements. Be the primary point of contact for and coordinate external ISO and customer audits
Provide training and coaching on QMS (including ISO documentation) for PCP Process Owners
Establish relationships with functional managers, Subject Matter Experts and critical stakeholders to validate QMS processes are being followed
Collaborate effectively with PCP Operations and R&D quality functions to ensure effective internal controls are in place to verify that processes continue to meet customer and stakeholder requirements. Validate that control plans are applied and effective in mitigating known risks
Support management reviews of the QMS
Support administration of QMS and audit system tools
Your background
Bachelor's degree in a technical discipline or 5+ years of experience in industrial organizations driving improvement of Quality Management Systems maturity and establishing / maintaining external ISO Certifications
Certified lead or lead internal auditor with a demonstrated understanding of and practical experience with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 19011:2018
Additional experience in the areas of R&D, Operations, Project Management, or Quality
Lean Six Sigma Green Belt or Black Belt certification
Experience of working in global, multi-location, and cross-functional teams, experience of leading customer audits
Self-motivated, proactive, highly accountable, well organized and detail-oriented
Proven ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment
Fluent in Swedish and English with strong written and verbal communication skills
Demonstrated facilitation skills
More about us
ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. The Process Automation (PA) business area (>$6B revenue in 2021, 22,000 employees), automates, electrifies and digitalizes some of the most complex industrial infrastructures on this planet. Through its five divisions, it serves customers in the energy, process and hybrid industries - from hydrocarbons, chemicals, water, mining, minerals, pulp & paper to marine and ports, and many more. PA stands at the heart of some of the most important shifts in society, helping the energy-intense industries to safer, smarter and more sustainable operations to enable a prosperous, low-carbon society. For more information on PA, refer to https://global.abb/group/en/investors/strategy-events/pa-capital-markets-day-2022.
Recruiting Manager James Burkholder, +4405-85 87 63, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621-34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic +4610-73 22 752.
