QMS & Safety Support
2023-02-01
About Skruf
Since we started with manufacturing snus in 2002 we maintained an innovative approach to constantly challenge the industry to succeed in exceeding our customers' expectations. This requires courage and discipline, which is why we greatly appreciate the Småland heritage of professional pride and ambition that characterizes our work culture.
Due to our successful growth, we went from standing on our own two feet to now being a part of Imperial Brand, the 4th largest Tobacco company in the world, with more than 45.000 employees in more than 40 countries. Imperial Brands has a rich history that takes pride in being the challenger in the industry. Doing so, it does not only focus on its products but also contributes with great development and career opportunities.
About the role
The role as QMS & Safety Support is a new position within the MES (manufacturing excellence system) organization. Reporting to the Quality Management System (QMS) & Safety Lead, the core function is to assist in carrying out the day-to-day activities of QMS and Safety within the factory. You will also help with creating and implementing policies and procedures within the scope of QMS & Safety. The team will consist of three QMS & Safety Support functions, including you, along with one QMS & Safety Lead. The team will include both new members as yourself but also experienced colleagues that have worked in similar functions previously in the factory. In the function you will collaborate with all other departments in the factory.
The principal responsibilities include:
• Assists all QMS and Safety internal and external audit, implementation and maintenance of ISO, OHSAS accreditations and other related legal requirements to ensure that the systems are always at the state of the art and ready for successful audit results.
• Supports the QMS and Safety Lead in ensuring the successful operation and performance of Skruf's management system by coordinating integrated management system (IMS) activities and providing support to the implementation of ISO and OHSAS.
• Supports in ensuring that all activities of the factory meet the local legislation applicable and that they are in line with all relevant Imperial Brands Group policies.
• Promotes employee involvement in the setup and actions of the QMS and Safety programs.
Your skills and experience
The ideal candidate will have recently gotten a college/university degree or equivalent, preferable within Quality, Environment and Working Environment (KMA) or similar. The successful candidate must have experience and knowledge, theoretical or from working, with ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001. Previous experience from or understanding of a manufacturing organization is viewed as desirable but not essential. A core skill is the ability to communicate effectively in writing as well as orally, ideally in both Swedish and English. To be successful in the role the candidate also needs to be organized, detail-oriented, and able to multi-task and prioritize responsibilities. It is desirable, but not essential, if you have previous experience of 5S and a Green Belt certification.
Your personality
In the role as QMS & Safety Support, it is not only your experience and skills that is important, for us it is equally important to find a person who fits well into the group and who shares our values. We therefore believe that you are open-minded, inclusive and that you bring your true self to work every day. You thrive in a changing business and believe that we become successful by trying new things and learning from the failures. You like to take ownership and you hold yourself accountable, most importantly you believe in yourself. You believe that by collaborating with purpose we all succeed together. Finally, you realise that we exist due to our consumers, you therefor put pride in co-creating the best possible product.
Interested applicants should forward a letter of application highlighting their suitability for the role and a current CV to savsjojobb@skruf.se
latest on the 28th of February.
For questions regarding the position please contact Erika Liedholm at erika.liedholm@skruf.se Så ansöker du
