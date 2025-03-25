QC Inspector
2025-03-25
Job responsibilities
Responsible for daily inspection of raw materials, semi-finished and finished products (Test and inspection different process of wet and coated lithium ion battery separators, including appearance and performance) to ensure they meet quality standards.
Responsible for the entry, filing and basic analysis of inspection data and report generation.
Responsible for process inspection to ensure that the workflow complies with daily specifications and SOPs.
Responsible for daily use and maintenance of testing instruments.
Responsible for abnormality detection and feedback, participate in continuous improvement plan and process improvement.
Responsible for the 5S work of the quality department.
Job mandate
To ensure product quality through inspection and testing.
To ensure timely detection and reporting of the deviations.
Authority to determine the product grade.
Authority to make decisions on quality-related issues within their defined scope of responsibility.
Job competence requirements
Completed upper secondary education, bachelor's and higher degree preferred.
Language requirement: English is a must (Except experienced knowledge transfer agents from China), Chinese/Swedish/Korean is preferred.
Required experience: at least 2 year's Quality inspection related experiences. Lithium-ion battery separator inspection experience preferred. Familiar with IQC, IPQC
Knowledge of quality inspection methods and techniques. Understanding of quality inspection methods and techniques, ability to work in strict accordance with relevant SOPs and regulatory documents.
Knowledge of industry standards and regulations.
Strong attention to detail and ability to identify defects.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other relevant software.
Sensitive to data and exceptions, able to detect exceptions, handle exceptions and report exceptions in a timely manner.
