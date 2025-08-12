QA-Tester for a leading institution
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-08-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Join a leading institution and play a key role in ensuring a seamless transition after a major database migration. Be part of a collaborative team where your eye for detail and commitment to quality will directly safeguard critical systems used by thousands of users.
OM TJÄNSTEN
On behalf of our client we are seeking a QA Tester to perform comprehensive manual and functional testing of a PHP-based web portal after a large-scale backend migration. In this role, you will validate that the application's core functionalities, business logic, and data integrity remain intact. You will work closely with system owners, developers, and database experts to identify and address any issues impacting usability and performance.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Perform end-to-end manual testing to verify application functionality post-migration
• Validate business workflows, form behaviour, reporting, and user interactions
• Conduct data validation through the front end to ensure records display and function correctly
• Identify and escalate regression issues caused by changes in database logic or structure
• Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure the system meets business expectations
• Document and maintain detailed, reusable test cases for ongoing use
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have experience testing web-driven enterprise applications.
• You who have a background in functional testing, UI validation, and business logic verification.
• You who have the ability in manual test planning, execution, and reporting.
• You who have excellent attention to detail and ability to identify subtle changes in application behaviour.
• You who have communication skills for effective collaboration with technical and business stakeholders.
• You who are able to communicate professionally in English, both verbally and in writing.
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous involvement in system migrations or upgrades, preferably from Oracle to PostgreSQL.
• Experience working with PHP-based systems.
• Familiarity with complex data validation in business-critical systems.
• Are able to communicate professionally in Swedish, both verbally and in writing.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15113746". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9453718