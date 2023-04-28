QA Test Engineer Senior Specialist
2023-04-28
Nasdaq is the world's largest provider of Market Technology, delivering top of the line trading, clearing and settlement technology, and advisory services to exchanges and partners around the world.
We are now looking for a Senior QA Test Engineer to join our team in Stockholm. In this role, you will work with cross-functional teams to ensure our solutions meet customer needs; our technology must be real-time, robust, and able to keep up with even the most demanding market conditions.
With this position we offer:
The opportunity to work with other talented people in a dynamic international environment. You will play a critical role to uplift the quality and speed of our deliveries by extending our test automation coverage and improve our build pipeline from a QA perspective.
Your role and responsibilities:
Create, execute, and maintain manual and automated tests according to test plans by using our Java based Test framework
Review system requirements and business processes; codes, tests, and debug software solutions
Create tests with valid and invalid records to thoroughly test program logic and verify system flow
Give continuous feedback to other testers, architects, developers, as well as project managers
Ensure that software meets specified standards, development specifications, and client requirements
Communicate with internal stakeholders as well as coordinating with the customer's QA team
We are looking for someone with:
University Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related discipline, or equivalent work experience
Several years of hands-on experience in software testing
Knowledge in agile test approaches and the software development life cycle
Good Experience with Java SE programming language and related Junit framework
Work experience of Gradle, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar or similar
Effective communication as the role will require ability to liaise with development/business teams and clients
A self-driven attitude along with a sense of structure and creativeness, good teamwork skills, a curious mindset, with a strong will and capability to learn
It would be great if you have:
Experience working with financial systems especially in the clearing domain
Experience from highly complex, distributed, resilient and transaction intensive systems
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. Please submit your resume in English as soon as possible, but no later than 15th of May.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
