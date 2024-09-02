QA/Test Automation
2024-09-02
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
Do you sweat the details, and want to work with the most talented engineers and designers in the world on the next generation of Find My? Do you appreciate all of the details that go into making Find My the most beautiful and intuitive feature? Then you might be the person for this contracting assignment, delivering highest-quality mapping experience to customers. The assignment is a hybrid with Hands-on manual testing where you have the drive, interest and ability to automate the tests wherever it is possible. Key Qualifications * Perform daily testing on several software platforms in-development (iOS, macOS, watchOS and more) * Strengths in SQA methodologies, feature coverage analysis & commitment to quality * Document test cases for newly defined features, author test plans, test strategies and review them with cross functional teams. * Execute and manage test case results, with clear and concise reports; be able to lead result and process related engineering discussions with cross-functional groups. * File issues and report status of current and in-development features * Prioritize workload and strategize on the best evaluation methods* Proactively suggest and automate manual tests and processes * Provide an end-user perspective on quality The ideal candidate will have the following: * Attention to detail * Obsession over how the feature looks * Strong problem-solving abilities * Capacity to identify and breakdown complex issues * Clear and concise communication skills * Able to deal with ambiguity and work without documentation * Interest and experience in coding and writing automated tests * Experience in hardware test/test automation is beneficial Competencies Drive for Results, Dealing with Ambiguity, Functional/Technical Skills, Learning on the Fly, Listening, Priority Setting, Problem Solving, Time Management Education MS or BS in Computer Science with 3 or more years of experience.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
