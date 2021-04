QA Test Analyst - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-12QA Test AnalystAre you interested in a student position in a dynamic and international setting?Nasdaq is currently looking for student workers to join our European Markets Operations team (EMO) in Stockholm. The EMO team operates Nasdaqs eight Nordic and Baltic exchanges and the clearinghouse.We offer:A stimulating environment in which you will participate in the operation of the exchanges, working with fantastic teams. This assignment will give you an opportunity to gain valuable experience with complex systems in the financial industry. Your contribution will be valued and you will have the opportunity to propose ideas.Position description:Positions are available in the Business Verification. You will work with the Quality Assurance team, participate in the automation of test cases and help setting frameworks for automation.Job requirements:Good communication skills and fluent in EnglishStrong technical skills, including programming languagesCurrent university studies in a related fieldRelevant work experience is preferablePart-time position up to 20 hours during the school year, with possibilities to work full-time during the summer. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/82059389 2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12Nasdaq Stockholm ABTullvaktsvägen 1511556 Stockholm5685440