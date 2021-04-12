QA Test Analyst - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
QA Test Analyst
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
QA Test Analyst
Are you interested in a student position in a dynamic and international setting?
Nasdaq is currently looking for student workers to join our European Markets Operations team (EMO) in Stockholm. The EMO team operates Nasdaqs eight Nordic and Baltic exchanges and the clearinghouse.
We offer:
A stimulating environment in which you will participate in the operation of the exchanges, working with fantastic teams. This assignment will give you an opportunity to gain valuable experience with complex systems in the financial industry. Your contribution will be valued and you will have the opportunity to propose ideas.
Position description:
Positions are available in the Business Verification. You will work with the Quality Assurance team, participate in the automation of test cases and help setting frameworks for automation.
Job requirements:
Good communication skills and fluent in English
Strong technical skills, including programming languages
Current university studies in a related field
Relevant work experience is preferable
Part-time position up to 20 hours during the school year, with possibilities to work full-time during the summer. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/82059389
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5685440
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
QA Test Analyst
Are you interested in a student position in a dynamic and international setting?
Nasdaq is currently looking for student workers to join our European Markets Operations team (EMO) in Stockholm. The EMO team operates Nasdaqs eight Nordic and Baltic exchanges and the clearinghouse.
We offer:
A stimulating environment in which you will participate in the operation of the exchanges, working with fantastic teams. This assignment will give you an opportunity to gain valuable experience with complex systems in the financial industry. Your contribution will be valued and you will have the opportunity to propose ideas.
Position description:
Positions are available in the Business Verification. You will work with the Quality Assurance team, participate in the automation of test cases and help setting frameworks for automation.
Job requirements:
Good communication skills and fluent in English
Strong technical skills, including programming languages
Current university studies in a related field
Relevant work experience is preferable
Part-time position up to 20 hours during the school year, with possibilities to work full-time during the summer. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/82059389
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5685440