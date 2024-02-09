QA/QC Supervisor
2024-02-09
Nipromec Oy Ltd is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Group has offices also in Malmö in Sweden, Erlangen in Germany, Bristol and London in United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a QA/QC SUPERVISOR for a project in Gothenburg. Duration of the project: September/October 2024 - July/October 2025.
Main tasks include:
Examine project quality requirements
Review Site Quality Plan (if any), main assembly documents, availability of latest revisions of drawings and participate in kick-off meetings with contractors
Checking of welder, heat treatment and NDE qualifications
(personal and company licenses)
Review QA/QC documentation as work proceeds (e.g. welding, material certificates, heat treatment, NDT, NCR's, as-built records, partial erection inspection reports)
Advise in production/work and qualification tests (e.g. welding,
bending, NDE), advise ITP's and checklists
Inspect execution, quality and progress of welding, heat treatments, NDE and proof/pressure testing works
Carry out visual examination of installed constructions and perform VT (Visual Testing) on all pressure bearing welds
Review Site Quality documentation
We expect:
In-depth knowledge of boiler systems, quality documentations and standards
Excellent organizational and problem-solving abilities
Commitment to safety and environmental compliance
We are looking for:
Very good level of English (spoken and written), Swedish is a plus
Experience in a boiler plant or similar industrial setting
Bachelor's degree in relevant field
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR Coordinator Viliina Salminen, tel. +358504648350.
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2022 Nipromec Group turnover was 22 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com Så ansöker du
