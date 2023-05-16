QA/QC Manager
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for Temporary utility coordinator to join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
Our mission is to build a "First in Class" Gigafactory that transforms Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer - using the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective, and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry.
About the role
As the Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA&QC) Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing our facility's construction strategies, objectives, and operational status. Your primary focus will be to review our quality testing policies and procedures to ensure that regulatory standards in the industry are being met. You should be proficient in good industrial construction practices, good manufacturing practices, and regulatory requirements and guidelines such as ISO standards and Hazards and Critical Control Points system. In this role, you will oversee audits and lead investigations into major quality deviations to determine their root causes. You will advise on improved processes to ensure quality standards are being met. As a leader, you will provide the team with strong leadership skills to guide work activities and team members.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to :
- Develop and implement an effective quality management system to meet customer and regulatory requirements.
- Lead and manage the QA/QC team and provide technical expertise to support quality-related activities.
- Manage and coordinate project-specific quality program/plan activities to ensure timely implementation.
- Define and implement quality system tools and procedures to support work processes and drive continuous improvement.
- Develop and administer construction quality control inspection program, including quality control plans and inspection procedures, to ensure compliance with quality standards.
Who we are looking for:
We believe that you are a natural leader that can bring the team together to work towards results that are in line witch company requirements. You should be a highly structured person, as well as possessing the ability to efficiently prioritize. Your driving mentality is of utmost importance, as well as your ability to solve complex problems in an innovative way.
Essentials:
- Technical knowledge in the application of engineering, environmental science, procurement, construction, testing, operations, and commissioning practices in industrial environment.
- Broad knowledge of the quality principles and their application.
- Extensive knowledge of the ISO standards applicable to the industry.
- Knowledge of the application of corrective actions to reconcile nonconforming conditions.
- Knowledge of regulatory requirements and functions which impact the quality program/plan.
- Fluent English language skills, oral and written, knowledge of Swedish language is a plus.
- Thorough knowledge of construction activities.
- Demonstrated leadership in a team-based environment.
- Minimum 10 years of experience in Quality Management or related area.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here.
