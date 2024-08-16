QA/QC Lead
2024-08-16
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
, Göteborg
We have an exciting opportunity for a QA QC Lead to join Suir Engineering Ltd. The position will be based on a Data Center project in Sweden
Here in Suir Engineering we are a leading international provider of innovative Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering Solutions. Our core sectors are Energy, Power and Renewables, Pharma, Food & Beverage, and Data Centres. We provide best in class contracting solutions with in-house, flexible resources capable of delivering a personable and consistent service to our customers. Over the past 40 years we have delivered projects for Irish and multinational clients across the globe. We are currently expanding significantly, and are delivering large scale projects across Ireland, the U.K, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
We recognise that continued business success depends on our commitment to and development of our people. We are determined to create a diverse and equal workforce and to ensure our company appeals to the best and brightest people. We wish for all employees to realise their full potential and have the opportunity to grow and develop during their career with Suir. We are also working continuously to promote a culture of positive wellbeing through our wellbeing programmes and supports to employees and their families through our Employee Assistance Programme and the Lighthouse Club.
What will I be doing?
Responsible for all electrical inspections related to installations, testing, commissioning etc. for the involved project.
• Conduct inspections of all ongoing activities for electrical installations.
• Submit inspection requests in coordination with concerned site/project engineers.
• Prepare daily & weekly QA/QC report regarding inspections, material, Non conformances etc.
• Check the drawings and documents used at site for approvals and compliance with project requirements.
• Ensure that all works are carried out as per the approved method statements and drawings.
• Ensure that all equipment used are calibrated and with valid certificates.
• Assist / coordinate the preparation of the final handing over documents such as QCQA documents, testing and commissioning reports etc.
• Any other reasonable and relevant duties as requested by Management, necessary to meet the ongoing needs of the company.
• Working directly for QA/AC Manager on the project.
Is this role for me?
• Suitable candidates must have a relevant Electrical Engineering or Electrical Trade qualification.
The ability to manage a QA/QC Team
Minimum 5 years' experience working in a Quality role.
A QA/QC Qualification would be an advantage but not essential.
IT Skills - Proficiency in Microsoft Office and report preparation.
Ability to clearly communicate both orally and in writing to clients and other stakeholders.
Ability to delegate and manage team members efficiently.
Our way of working is called the Suir Way, designed to help us on a journey of continuous improvement.
• Our people are empowered to make changes to ensure a quality install through effective ways of working.
• Our people have a voice and feel empowered.
• We have an in-built culture of innovation, learning and continuous improvement.
• Value is delivered every step of the journey. Our efficient processes deliver value.
• We have a standard, consistent and fully integrated health, safety, environment, and quality system within the business.
Suir Engineering are an equal opportunities employer, we value our greatest asset .... our People.
