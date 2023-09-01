QA/QC Engineer

Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Malmö
2023-09-01


Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Responsibilities:
• The Electrical QA/QC must prepare handover inspection and test documentation and operation & maintenance manuals
• Coordinate commissioning of electrical systems within the teams and other stakeholders
• Full review of inspection and test documentation
• Review and issue final handover packages to the client
• Ensure compliance to regulatory standards throughout the installation and inspection of the project
• Perform quality inspections of the installations and control the close out of defects
• Oversee that testing is correctly executed on the project
• Liaise with the construction management team and client on installation and quality matters
• Attend quality meetings
• Input into weekly progress reporting on quality items
• Ensure all works are carried out and managed in accordance with the Winthrop Integrated Management System for Quality, Safety & Environmental requirements
Implement Health and Safety Polices and attend onsite meetings as requested
Skills & Qualifications
• Minimum of 5+ Years' experience in a similar role within a construction environment with experience in commercial, industrial, pharma, data centre type projects.
• BS in Construction Management or Engineering
• Experience utilizing Autodesk BIM360 Field software
• Process driven and focuses on Quality Work Management Systems and Processes

