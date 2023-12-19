QA Lead
2023-12-19
Come join our QA team and work closely with Michaela Ulvhammar (https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaela-ulvhammar-84612763/)
and Maksim Melnik (https://www.linkedin.com/in/maksim-melnik-0b774285/).
As a QA Lead at Voyado you would initially be supporting team Retail, and further along other development teams, all responsible for their own product quality and testing. You will constantly develop what and how the team test. Your main focus will be to evolve the way the team works with quality in general and testing in particular, but you will most likely also chip in with hands-on test development from time-to-time.
You will mainly support the developers in team Retail by helping them improve the quality of the product in as early stages as possible through improved processes, know-how, and sharing of experience.
How we work:
• Our dev organization consists of multiple teams that collaborate and interact daily
• We work according to Agile principles
• A clear connection between company vision and daily work, through the use of OKRs
What's in it for you?
Voyado Engage and Elevate wouldn't be the powerful platforms they are without the people behind them. We really care for our Voyadoers and some examples of what we can offer you are:
• Work-life balance - we don't have a long work-hours culture, we value results over hours worked
• Flexible working hours - just sync with your closest manager and team
• Kind and experienced colleagues who gladly share their knowledge
• Tech summits on a regular basis and individual lab days bi-weekly to explore new technologies and engage your creativity to the max!
• Opportunity to engage and deepen your knowledge in a guild of your choosing
• Joining an engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Some of our benefits:
• 30 days of vacation, so you can spend time on the things you love
• Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
• Breakfast buffet on Fridays
• Your choice of phone and gadget package
• 5000 SEK in wellness allowance
• A wellness hour a week
So, who are you?
Besides being a QA enthusiast, we believe you are curious about techy solutions and want to be part of constantly improving ways of working when it comes to quality and testing. You are a positive, creative, and fearless person who likes to share your knowledge with your colleagues and drive new initiatives.
You have worked as a QA Professional in an agile development organization for at least a couple of years, and have picked up some of the following skills and experiences:
• Working with test planning, and supporting a development team on topics such as when and how to test
• Documentation of test cases
• An understanding of automated testing
• Exploratory testing techniques
Ready to join the team?
Lovely! Applying is super easy. We'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what you enjoy about your role and what would be an exciting challenge for you going forward. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let that shine through in your application!
