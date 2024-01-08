Business Development Associate - Food & Restaurant Startup (aksava Ab)
About Us:
Join our dynamic startup venture (AKSAVA AB) in the food and restaurant industry, where innovation meets delectable cuisine. We're on a mission to redefine culinary experiences through passion, creativity, and exceptional service. As a Business Development Associate, you'll be an integral part of our growth journey, spearheading strategic initiatives and fostering valuable client relationships.
Responsibilities:
Conduct market research to identify potential partners and clientele within the food and restaurant industry.
Collaborate across departments to implement growth strategies and identify new business opportunities.
Develop and implement sales strategies and client service plans to enhance customer retention.
Craft compelling proposals, presentations, and sales pitches tailored to individual client needs.
Ensure timely audits, expense tracking, and budget management aligned with our business objectives.
Oversee the final production and delivery of proposals, fostering a high standard of quality.
Collect feedback on new business pursuits to refine strategies and optimize future approaches.
Stay updated on industry trends, marketing content, and sales messaging for effective outreach.
Work closely with philanthropy operations to develop strategies for donor stewardship.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree in Product Development, business, marketing, or related fields.
Strong command of the English language and exceptional communication skills.
Demonstrated leadership, time management, and critical thinking abilities.
Meticulous attention to detail with a commitment to maintaining high-quality standards.
A positive attitude, strong work ethic, and a passion for the food and restaurant industry.
Benefits:
Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Collaborative and innovative work environment.
Health and wellness benefits package.
Chance to make a significant impact in a rapidly growing startup.
Join Us:
If you're enthusiastic about revolutionizing the food and restaurant industry and possess the drive to excel in a dynamic startup environment, we'd love to hear from you! Send your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-24
E-post: vamsi.kiran@dominos.se Omfattning
