QA Engineer

ROLE OVERVIEW
Tradedoubler is a leading international provider of digital marketing and engagement solutions. The core of our business is our scalable technical platform that handles billions of transactions every month. At Tradedoubler, we are focused on building a top-modern and highly reliable technical foundation. We have adopted a micro services-based architecture and deploy in the cloud through continuous deployment. We work in an agile way, using test driven development to ensure high quality and an efficient software release cycle.
We are now looking for a QA Tester that will play a key role in our international development organization. In this position, you are responsible for implementing and enforcing solid QA and testing processes. You are working closely with developers across various agile teams. In your daily work, you will define test cases for both functional and non-functional testing. You will involve the development team in the testing process and have an overall responsibility for ensuring the quality of our software releases.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Software testing and quality assurance of software
Defining and implementing sound QA processes in an agile software development organization
Defining test cases and test scenarios and to conduct the testing and document the results
Contribute as a member of a highly competent and cross functional team
YOUR PROFILE
To succeed in this role, you must have:
3+ years relevant working experience in software test automation and manual testing
Good programming skills in languages like Java, SQL
Experience with test automation frameworks and tools such as Playwright, Junit5, Cucumber, RestAssured, Springboot
Experience in CI/CD tools (Jenkins), Version control (Git and GitHub), Build tool (Gradle)
Understanding of software testing principles and methodologies such as TDD and BDD
Excellent English skills verbally and in writing
Nice to have:
Experience in performance testing using JMeter
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to diagnose issues and propose effective solutions using Grafana, Elasticsearch
Familiar with fingerprinting technology
Personal qualities:
You quickly pick up an understanding of the business you are working with and are able to convert that knowledge into technical solutions that fulfil client needs and system requirements
Strong project management skills to manage multiple automation testing projects simultaneously
You can take action, are self-driven and are used to share your knowledge with others.
You like to think outside the box and contribute
WHY US?
Tradedoubler is an international performance marketing partner, creating smarter results for its clients and partners through traffic, technology and expertise. We help our clients grow their online sales and find new customers for their businesses and we help an expanding network of online publishers monetise their websites.
Working at Tradedoubler is stimulating, challenging and fun. We pride ourselves in offering an environment where everyone can contribute and make a difference to the success of our business. Our employees come from all over the world, producing a culturally diverse environment where creativity, communication and idea sharing are highly valued.
We recognise that our employees are the key to our success and with this in mind we offer competitive salaries and benefits as well as the opportunity for every employee to grow with us.
Tradedoubler is a Great Place to Work® certificated company for the year 2023.
ABOUT US
Tradedoubler supports the growth of advertisers and publishers with best-in-class performance marketing and technology solutions. We are a global performance partner with over 22 years of innovation experience in digital marketing. Tradedoubler's partners include Accor, Ikea, Sky Media, HP, Philips and Huawei. The stock is listed on the Nasdaq OMX on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. We employ over 260 people at 15 locations in Europe and are active for our customers in over 80 countries. Visit www.tradedoubler.com
