QA Engineer
2023-01-11
This is Readly
Readly is a digital subscription service that lets customers have unlimited, "all-you-can-read" access to thousands of magazines, but also audio content - all in one app. Readly has partnered with 800+ publishers around the world to drive the digital transformation of the magazine industry. By bringing the magic of magazines into the future - trusted content anytime, anywhere, our passionate team of 100+ people in Sweden, Germany and UK hope to make the enjoyment of magazines and the power of trusted journalism more accessible than ever before.
Role overview
We are looking for QA/Product specialists to join our team in our mission to provide our customers with world-class applications that are used to discover and read magazines and newspapers. Today we offer our magazine apps on iOS, Android and the Web.
We are a slim and flat tech organization where all contribute on all levels.
You will work in an organization where you are a member of a development team. You are responsible for quality assurance of new features and with your in-depth knowledge you will be the specialist on how our products and solutions are working.
Our ways of working are autonomous where we work in cross-functional-teams where the team is involved in all steps in the product development process (i.e. from need to running solution).
As we are scaling up our tech organization we are looking for several QA/Product specialist to join our Tech team in Växjö. In Växjö we have built up our Tech & Development hub, today we have 30 people connected to our Växjö office and nearby.
What you will do:
• Together with product owner, product designers and developers refine requirements and designing new solutions that our customers loves
• Prepare and create test plans and test cases
• Create and execute manual regression tests and analyse results to ensure highest quality
• Create and plan what test to that we should automate and analyse results to ensure highest quality
• Report defects and bugs and help out when troubleshooting issues
• Collaborate with QA/Product specialist in other teams where we jointly help each other to shape the direction of our QA tools and processes.
Who are we looking for:
• In order for you to thrive in this role, you need to be passionate about quality, technology and automation.
• Learn and explore new things on for example our monthly Lab Day, and we also want you to share your knowledge with your colleagues.
• We put a lot of emphasis on teamwork and collaborative problem solving, so good communication skills, empathy and a win as a team mindset is key.
Your background:
• You have been working a couple of years within the field quality assurance or with defining requirements.
• You have understanding of the Quality Assurance process when working in agile team
• You have experience of quality assurance of web and/or mobile apps
• You have experience working with QA tools for example TestRail or Jira
• You maybe have some experience working with test automation of UI or Integration testing like for example Selenium
• You care about quality and you know the importance of shipping high quality products
Application
Do you feel this is a perfect match? Please apply by clicking the link below!


