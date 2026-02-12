QA Automation Engineer
2026-02-12
Why join us?
We're on a mission to empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. As the world-leader in assistive communication solutions, we empower our customers to express themselves, connect with the world, and live richer lives.
At Tobii Dynavox, you can grow your career within a dynamic, global company that has a clear, impactful purpose - with the flexibility to also do what truly matters to you outside of work. What's more, you'll be part of a work culture where collaboration is the norm and individuality is welcomed.
As a member of our team, you'll have the power to innovate for good. You'll see your ideas in use in new applications, work with the latest technology on leading platforms, and deliver meaningful solutions for our customers.
About the Role:
In this role, you will ensure the quality of our software products, including shared components and services. As part of the Stockholm Product & Development department, you will collaborate closely with engineering teams to deliver exceptional solutions.
We're looking for a team player who thrives on collaboration but can also work independently with minimal oversight. You are self-driven, proactive, and passionate about quality assurance.
This position focuses on manual testing, with a progression toward automating test cases for our installed applications on Windows and iOS platforms. Your responsibilities will include designing and implementing quality assurance practices, creating test plans, and performing QA activities throughout the development lifecycle and prior to release.
In this role, you will:
Define and deploy test automation strategies for software applications, shared services, devices, and platforms.
Professional C# development experience
Ensure quality through automation of end-to-end test cases and manual testing (when needed)
Perform regression, integration, performance, and non-functional testing as part of software delivery and release.
Oversee QA activities to maintain high standards before releases and ensure products meet business objectives and design guidelines.
Collaborate with and coach product development teams to enhance solution quality and automate test procedures.
Participate actively in the agile development process.
What We're Looking For:
Education & Experience: Bachelor's degree in Computer/Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field, with 5+ years of experience in Quality Assurance and Software Testing.
Technical Expertise: Strong understanding of QA best practices, automation, test plan creation, regression/release testing, and experience with version control systems (e.g., Git).
Methodologies & Tools: Agile mindset with DevOps (CI/CD) experience, proficiency in test management systems (e.g., TestRail), and familiarity with Azure DevOps pipelines (bonus).
Soft Skills: Effective English communication for both technical and non-technical audiences, strong organizational and teamwork skills, and a proactive approach to continuous improvement.
Bonus Skills: Experience in the Alternative and Augmentative Communication (AAC) domain is a plus.
Apply today!
We believe in empowering individuals - including our own employees - to reach their full potential. So, if you want to change lives while growing your own career, we'd love to hear from you.
Where we stand:
We believe diversity not only enriches our workplace culture, but also gives us a strategic advantage. Working with people from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives helps us all become better communicators, better problem solvers, and better human beings. Our differences make us stronger.
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin.
