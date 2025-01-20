Python engineer - audio streaming
Are you passionate about scalable, high-performance technology solutions and programming? Do you have an interest in business and investing? If so, this might be the perfect opportunity for you.
Quartr About Data Automation Team
Quartr's Data Automation Team processes thousands of hours of live and recorded audio from events, delivering scalable, high-performance solutions that enable seamless streaming and data delivery. By joining this team, you'll have the opportunity to tackle exciting challenges in audio processing, data acquisition, and real-time financial intelligence.
What you'll do
Build and maintain scalable audio streaming pipelines, ensuring reliability and performance across Quartr's platform.
Develop and optimize solutions for processing live and recorded audio data efficiently.
Participate in ensuring data accuracy, reliability, and real-time availability to end users.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to enhance backend infrastructure for a flawless, user-centered streaming experience.
What will help you succeed
2+ years of professional experience as a backend engineer with a focus on Python
Proven expertise with audio streaming platforms and systems
Familiarity with web scraping tools and data extraction frameworks
Strong Python and AWS skills, particularly in services like ECS, EC2, and S3
Proficiency with Docker for managing and deploying backend services
Advanced experience in handling live and recorded audio streaming pipelines or familiarity with frameworks such as FFmpeg and Gstreamer
Knowledge of ETL processes and data engineering workflows for data ingestion
Solid backend architecture skills for creating scalable and maintainable systems
Be self-driven, proactive, and take full ownership of your projects
Demonstrate strong problem-solving skills and work independently on technical challenges
Communicate clearly and effectively, thriving in a high-paced, collaborative environment
Be passionate about Quartr's mission and dedicated to delivering high-quality, valuable data
Note: fully remote is an option for this hire and you do not need to be based in Sweden with a valid work permit. We are not looking for consultants or help from recruitment agencies.
Why join Quartr
Do your life's work
We focus passionately on doing things with very high quality across our entire organization.
Join the foundational team
We are still in the very early innings of what we believe to be a multi-decade journey.
Remote-first culture
Work from where you are most productive. Fully remote, from one of our two offices in central Gothenburg and Stockholm, or a combination of both.
Skin in the game
We truly believe in the power of incentives and in sharing the company's success with the team, so every employee is offered qualified stock options.
Competitive salary & options
To deliver at the highest level, we of course need the best people. This is reflected in our compensation.
Wellness allowance
We want to encourage health and exercise through a generous wellness allowance.
About Quartr
Quartr is a software company serving the world of finance. The Quartr ecosystem gives millions of investors and corporate professionals worldwide easy access to first-party information from public companies through various services - including a web app, a mobile app, and an API solution. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2024, Quartr is also backed by top investors.
