Python Developer with focus on backend
2024-08-26
We are looking for a strong developer with Linux experience for our internally developed CI/CD orchestrator, the Reactor.
In this role, you will:
* Work as a developer in a large Python code base.
* Work closely with our users.
* Deploy and operate the services in production.
* Support our users in their daily use of our services.
The Reactor helps our embedded Linux developers to keep track of all the submit requirements needed for their code changes to be merged into the main line. The Reactor is where they can decide what changes that need to be integrated together, trigger the automatic tests, track the status of the code reviews, and get their changes automatically merged once all the requirements and dependencies are met. Our users are other developers at Axis, which gives us a short feedback loop and cooperative mind-set.
The entire tool chain is Linux based, from your own computer to
the production environments and AXIS OS, the firmware that is used on more than 200 different Axis products.
Examples from the Backlog:
* Feature: Backport/cherry-pick entire integration to release branch.
* Bug: Integration tests sometimes started with unmet dependencies.
* Feature: Visualize all Submit requirements with more details.
* Task: Migrate remaining deployments from containers on a VM to Kubernetes.
* Bug: Open dependencies are sometimes added to the wrong package.
Who is your future team?
We are a Platform Engineering team (R&D Tools), divided into small, highly collaborative, and autonomous sub-teams. You will be part of the Developer Experience (DX) sub-team, together with four other team members. The DX team is a pragmatic team with a focus on solving problems and sharing information. Team discussions are open and inviting where everyone's opinion matters. The DX team owns their own backlog and roadmap and is responsible for the direction of their area.
At R&D Tools we support almost 1000 AXIS OS engineers by offering an Internal Developer Platform to handle the integrations to and daily releases of AXIS OS. Our Internal Developer Platform is built with a mix of open-source software, internally developed tools, and vendor licensed software. We are active in several open-source communities, and we are encouraged to open source our code when possible. We are responsible for keeping our services up and running, answering our users' support requests and developing the features they need. Our culture is characterized by openness, trust and collaboration.
Work/life balance and hanging out with your teammates at common fikas, lunches, and other social activities are important to us and our success. Like the rest of Axis, we do not let ourselves get stuck in rigid processes, but we also realize that large organizations cannot be entirely without processes, and we try hard to draw the line in the right place.
Meet two of our DX Engineers, Frida who shares learnings about making a Backstage plugin open source and Gustaf about the soft aspects of code reviews.
Who are you?
We expect you to be collaborative and have an open, mature and generous attitude. You can communicate with users and understand what is important to be able to meet their needs. You get energy from helping others grow by sharing your knowledge and feedback.
We value experience in the following tech areas:
* Design, develop, test and maintain Python Backend services.
* Package services as Docker images with deployments to Docker hosts or Kubernetes.
* Automating deployments and provisioning with Ansible, Flux or similar.
* Experience in monitoring and logging solutions like Elasticsearch, Datadog or similar.
* Cyber security and hardening of software release pipelines.
That said, a strong software engineer with the right mind-set is more important than having the perfect matching technical background.
We are an office-first organization, so we expect you to be in the office on most days and we highly value in-person collaboration.
What Axis have to offer
At Axis, we provide a global environment where you work with experienced colleagues and have numerous development opportunities. Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes equal opportunities, teamwork, and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. We offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika, Friday cake, bonus programs, fitness allowances, health insurance, and even your own Axis bike.
Ready to Act?
