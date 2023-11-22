Python Developer
We are looking for an experienced Python developer for our client in the automotive industry. You will be a part of the E2E automation team. solid experience in Python development. The consultant should not only have used Python for simple scripting tasks but have used python in the development of at least one larger codebase. If the consultant has experience in developing backend systems in another language than Python, it is acceptable. As a person, the consultant needs to be a team player and (when feeling comfortable with our technology) introduce and mentor new team members.
Experience required:
• You have experience of writing unit and integration tests
• You have developed database solutions, APIs and/or data analysis flows
• Worked with CI/CD
• A Plus if you have worked with HIL rigs before or be willing to learn
Skills required:
• Have a solid understanding of system design, software architecture and good software engineering practices
• Skilled in tools such as; Jenkins, Docker, Sympathy for data, SQLalchemy, Selenium webdriver
• Have great social skills and be fluent in English in both spoken and written
• A Team player and open to sharing knowledge and helping others
Additional info:
