Python Backend Engineer to an growing company in AI and marketing
2023-08-25
Our client BrightBid is one of Sweden's fastest-growing AdTech companies, driven by creating clear results and added value for our clients. They thrive on making it simple for their customers to be visible online through the use of AI. Transparency, continuity, and results are the principles that define their operations.
Now, on behalf of our client, we are seeking a passionate and dedicated Python Backend Engineer who enjoys transforming ideas into functional code. A developer who wants to contribute and create in a rewarding and enjoyable environment using the latest technology.
Role description
BrightBid is a rapidly growing AdTech company using the best of AI and human expertise to create Google Ads recommendations for businesses and help drive customer acquisition. Combined with BrightBid's marketing and sales expertise, its AI- and human-led offering enables companies to compete, seeing at least a 35% increase in results on average. Founded in 2020, BrightBid is well in the top 10% of the fastest growing SaaS companies globally, and has achieved over 500,000 conversions for its 400+ customers.
We are a startup and we are looking for people who love building stuff. We are looking for a Python/Django Developer to join our engineering team and help us develop and maintain the BrightBid product offerings.
You will be working closely with the Data and AI team in Sweden, and the Platform team in the Philippines to roll out AI Solutions. You will be exposed to Cloud, Big Data, AI and Machine Learning technologies.
Are you the one we are looking for?
Preferred Qualifications:
• Knowledge and understanding of Python and Django for crafting web backends
• Solid experience in creating and working with REST APIs
• A firm grasp of relational databases and SQL, we use PostgreSQL
• Proficiency in cloud infrastructure in either AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure, alongside hands-on experience with Docker and Kubernetes or other orchestration tool.
• You are self-driven, solution-oriented, and thrive on taking ownership.
All levels of experience are welcome to apply, from novice to seasoned professionals. What's important is your passion for learning, problem-solving skills, and the ability to demonstrate your knowledge and potential.
About the company
BrightBid is a tech-driven digital agency that is motivated by creating clear results and added value for their clients. They make a difference with data-driven marketing, where they assist their clients in delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time - with improved returns and outcomes. Their self-learning AI robot optimizes their clients' advertising and works for them 24/7.
Transparency, continuity, and results are the principles that define BrightBid's operations. They exclusively work with the latest technology in each segment, and through collaborations and in-house innovations, they contribute to driving the industry forward. With extensive experience in digital marketing and the tools to make businesses visible online in a straightforward manner.
The recruitment process is managed by GOAT Accelerate, and BrightBid's preference is that all inquiries regarding the position are handled by GOAT Accelerate.
Why Brightbid?
• We're a fast paced company with a yearly growth of 400% since the foundation
• We are open in 5 different markets (Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, London and Manila)
• Wellness allowance
• All the tools you need to succeed in this role, phones, Macbooks, monitors and more if necessary!
• Hybrid working place
• AWs and kickoffs with the team
• Free breakfast at the office
• An amazing team with high energy!
Submit your application today!
Does this sound like something for you? You are warmly welcome to submit your application! Starting date will be determined according to agreement. We review applications and invite for interviews continuously. We look forward to hearing from you!
Location: Stockholm
Start: Immediate, considering notice period
Duration: Full-time Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11
