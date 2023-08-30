Python Application Developer to Nordea!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to be part of a diverse, expert capability within software development? In this position, you will be able to learn, build experience and celebrate your achievements by adding value to Nordeas customers and stakeholders. Apply today as we are working with an ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This is a long-term assignment where you will be part of the Software Development capability within Group Functions Technology. In the Software Development unit, they add value by providing the required capabilities and expertise in the backend application development for many solutions in the bank based on different technologies.
As an IT Developer, you'll play a valuable role in working closely with execution leads, product owners, architects & analysts to refine and work on the epics in the Regulatory Technology, Financial Anti-Crime, Credit Management value stream.
You are offered
• To be a part of the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks
• Work with international teams in an inspiring work environment that provides opportunities to expand your skills and develop your career
• A dedicated consultant manager that coaches you during your employment
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Developing risk models in big data using Pyhtons skills.
• Working in SQL and writing structured queries.
• Communicate with product owners, solutions architects and analysts to refine epics, user stories and business requirements into technical design and working code.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Education within a quantitative/numerical area. For example data science, maths, physics, or quant finance.
• Good knowledge of Python.
• Experience in SQL, writing structured queries.
• Very good knowledge of English in both speech and writing as it is used in daily work.
• For this position, you will be requested to do a Python and SQL test to show your skills.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in application development, preferably with Python.
• Experience working on projects in agile teams.
• Experience of using Git or similar version controlling tool
• Experience working with model development implemented to run.
• Experience working within the finance field.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem solver
• Team player
• Self-driven
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. For this position, you will be requested to do a background check on your criminal records.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Nordeais a leading Nordic universal bank. They have helped customers realize their dreams and aspirations - and have done so for 200 years. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15097182". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8070436