PYP Music Teacher for ages 5-11 (80%)
2023-10-16
Utbildningsförvaltningen ansvarar för gymnasieskola, anpassad gymnasieskola, vuxenutbildning, internationell grundskola och modersmålsverksamhet och har drygt 1 200 anställda. Som anställd här är du delaktig i att bedriva utbildning av hög kvalitet, och med ett stort engagemang för våra elever. Vi rustar eleverna för framtiden - med målet att varje elev ska nå sin fulla potential som människa och medborgare.
About Us
ISLK - International School of Lund is an IB World School authorized to teach the IB Early Years Programme, Primary Years Programme and the Middle Years Programme.
The school works in close collaboration with Katedralskolan where the IB Diploma Programme is offered. ISLK is a growing school and has approximately 450 students at the moment.
More information about the school can be found at: www.lund.se/islk
Job Description
To work as a Primary Years Programme Music teacher (80%), flexibility to teach students between the ages 5 to 11.
Qualification
• Primary teaching certification with Music specialisation and preferably a minimum of two years teaching experience
• Previous IB PYP teaching experience, able to work both collaboratively and independently with IB curriculum
• Native English speaker or high proficiency in English
Experience
• Planning and implementing inquiry based music curriculum.
• Strong communication and collaboration skills, proven ability to work with different groups within and between departments
• Effective organisational skills for planning and documentation, including time management
• Ability to plan, teach and develop curriculum within the standards and practices of the PYP
• Strong classroom, differentiation and behaviour management strategies
• Experience with contributing musical performances (including set up) to events such as; exhibitions, integrated unit performances with the homeroom classes, school graduations, Lucia, etc.
Desired or Requirements
• Enthusiasm and commitment to the IB mission statement and PYP framework
• Interest and proficiency in IT
In order to work with children or students in a preschool or school setting, you need to be able to present a verifiable extract from the criminal record database.
