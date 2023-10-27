Purchasing Sustainability Specialist
2023-10-27
Purchasing sustainability responsibility within Scania is securing and supporting the development of a sustainable supply chain.
As a Sustainability Specialist within purchasing, you will be a key player when it comes to shaping the future of Scania's supply chain strategy. We offer a job in an international environment with multiple contact surfaces, both internally and externally. Purchasing has an impact on almost all of Scania's core processes including R&D, sales & marketing, and production & logistics.
Your work assignment
Scania's purpose is to drive the shift towards more sustainable transport solutions. In line with this purpose, Scania aims to be the leader in supply chain decarbonisation. We have an ambitious 2030 supply chain decarbonisation strategy under implementation that will take us even closer to our vision. Your main assignment will be to continue the implementation of Scania's supply chain decarbonisation strategy in the way of working for the purchasing organisation and secure its seamless integration in the sourcing process. Our purchasing sustainability function supports the global Scania organisation by providing processes, methods, guidelines, and training, and by advising the purchasing organisation on regards of strategic decisions to fulfill our ambition level.
You will have the ownership of decarbonisation roadmaps within procurement and will be working directly with the purchasers and Scania supplier relations safeguarding our current and future business relations are aligned with our ambition to be a leader within supply chain decarbonisation.
Your profile
We are looking for a specialist candidate with competence in sustainability, especially in supply chain decarbonisation. You are a self-starter eager to solve problems, and a team player willing to help team members to navigate through challenges. You are passionate about climate change mitigation and how companies can contribute to the Paris Agreement by decarbonising their activities. You have good communication skills and are good at creating and maintaining well-functioning business relationships. You enjoy working in a diverse environment.
• 4 years experience in sustainability with a focus on decarbonisation, ideally connected to the supply chain
• Relevant academic degree or equivalent knowledge acquired through work experience
• Has experience in decarbonisation strategy implementation in Purchasing organisation
• Presentation skills and ability to express yourself in a clear and respectful way
• Ability to fluently communicate in English, both written and spoken.
Who am I as a manager?
I am 32 years old and have been working for Scania for the last 9 years. I want my leadership to be based on empowerment, encouragement, and transparency. I trust the team to set the best strategies to meet our objectives and provide you with the mandate for decisions and opportunities to shine. At the same time, I will always be there to support and have your back.
Keeping an open and transparent atmosphere is very important for me, through continuously working with coaching and feedback we will be able to find solutions together. My goal is to support your ambition and help you to find what makes you strive, strengthen what you are great at, and encourage you to challenge me, supporting me in becoming a better leader.
Contact information
For more details please contact Guilherme Balbino, Head of Purchasing Sustainability
Application
The application shall contain a CV, personal letter, and relevant certificates
A background check might be conducted for this position
Please apply via scania.com no later than November 19, 2023.
