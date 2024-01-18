Purchasing Manager Connecting Parts
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you ready to take on a new challenge and lead a team to the next level?
Our team at Group Trucks Purchasing is seeking a new Purchasing Manager Connecting Parts. This is a unique opportunity to lead a talented team of buyers and drive strategic global purchasing activities.
This is how you could make an impact
Even though we operate in a business-to-business environment it is the people who make the difference. It is important that you are a trusted leader and that you radiate passion when working as a leader for the team. The team consists of eight buyers located in France and Sweden. In addition to the relationship with the team it is also essential to be able to build and maintain trustful and healthy supplier relationships. Through that we believe that we easier support our business and develop sustainable long term relationships with our supply chain partners.
You will be part of the Metal leadership team, having different nationalities, gender, ages reporting to the VP of Metal Purchasing. You will also actively contribute to the development of the bigger department. Beside driving the operational topics of the European team, you will be responsible of the global network and lead the strategic global purchasing activities within your area.
We are a great team that loves to work as business leaders in Purchasing. We have fun together every day. Do you want to be part of and contribute to that atmosphere?
What we absolutely need you to do
• Act as a trusted leader and coach our organization
• With an ownership mentality build an effective team with common objectives
• Be proactive and handle ambuigities- we move too fast to be reactive
• Influence the continuous improvement and our learning culture
• Speak up, influence and drive transformation
• Collaborate with with other group functions to drive business results
The ticket to ride
• Inspiring leadership that embrace diversity and build effective teams
• Be able to navigate in unknown terrain
• Communicate so everyone can understand what you're trying to say
• Understanding that humans are pattern-seeking and meaning-making creatures
• Purchasing experience from an international business with global suppliers
We believe that you have an academic degree in engineering, business or similar. We hope you have experience of manager roles and a willingness to learn new things.
Curious, and have some questions? Call us!
Let's shape the world we want to live in. Join us and make a difference!
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us!
Gustav Svärd, VP Metal Purchasing, GTP
Jenny Lilliehöök, Global HRBP
Last application day, 1th of Feb.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Purchasing has 125 BSEK in purchasing annual spend and 2,550 supply chain partners in serial production. We deliver the best possible products and service that bring value to our customers through scouting and working with high performing supply chain partners. We support Volvo Group's mission 'Driving prosperity through transport solutions' through sustainability, business ethics and innovation. Joining us means working in a global context with 1,400 colleagues from diverse backgrounds and different nationalities across 25 countries while contributing to the core business and results of Volvo Group. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4486-42195242". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Stina Rosenqvist +46 739025763 Jobbnummer
8403301