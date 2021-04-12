Purchasing Manager - Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB - Chefsjobb i Göteborg
Purchasing Manager
Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-12

Tranpenad is on behalf of our client (IAC Group Sweden) searching for their next Purchasing Manager. Send us your application today!

JOB DESCRIPTION

IAC Group Sweden is searching for their next Puchasing Manager. The main function of the role is to ensure that indirect materials are purchased at the most competitive prices, within the required timescales, to the required specifications.

Principle Accountabilities:

* Lead and coordinate cost reduction activities together with IAC plant purchasing organizations and stakeholders to achieve world class cost levels
* Lead and coordinate new sourcing together with IAC plant purchasing
* Identify potential new suppliers
* Manage and evaluate bids to identify best solution
* Prepare, negotiate and conclude individual/framework agreements
* Lead and manage the local purchasing team to achieve company KPIs and local plant demands

QUALIFICATIONS

IAC Group is looking for a commited and ambitous college with high drive and well-developed leardership skills!

Skills:

* Skilled and confident negotiator
* Teamwork - able to actively participate and lead cross-functional teams
* Agile and able to organize self to balance changing and competing priorities
* Self-motivated
* Strong analytical skills using excel
* Willingness to Travel
* Able to work independently
* Attention to detail, goal-oriented and ability to work to a structured method.
* Hardworking and Committed
* Sense of urgency
* 'Can do' attitude

* Talent for analysis

Knowledge:

Detailed understanding of purchasing tools and processes including:

* Cost tracking, cost breakdown and key elements of cost build up
* Negotiation techniques - preparation, planning and execution
* Development of contracts including legal understanding
* Strategy development
* Category management
* Supplier development and prospecting
* Supplier risk management

Experience & Qualifications

* Minimum 5 years' experience purchasing Goods and Services within the indirect or equivalent area.
* Working as part of a multisite/location organization. Minimum bachelor's degree in engineering, law or business.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

Any questions regarding the advertised role please contact emil.stomberg@tranpenad.se.

ABOUT IAC GROUP

Headquartered in Luxembourg, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group is a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems to automakers around the world. The company's 2017 sales were $4.4 billion. IAC Group operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries. The company has more than 60 total locations in 19 countries, including 18 design, technical and commercial centers, and employs more than 22,000 people globally. For more information, visit www.iacgroup.com.

APPLICATION

Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB

Jobbnummer
5684667

