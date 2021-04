Purchasing Manager - Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB - Chefsjobb i Göteborg

JOB DESCRIPTIONIAC Group Sweden is searching for their next Puchasing Manager. The main function of the role is to ensure that indirect materials are purchased at the most competitive prices, within the required timescales, to the required specifications.Principle Accountabilities:Lead and coordinate cost reduction activities together with IAC plant purchasing organizations and stakeholders to achieve world class cost levelsLead and coordinate new sourcing together with IAC plant purchasingIdentify potential new suppliersManage and evaluate bids to identify best solutionPrepare, negotiate and conclude individual/framework agreementsLead and manage the local purchasing team to achieve company KPIs and local plant demandsQUALIFICATIONSIAC Group is looking for a commited and ambitous college with high drive and well-developed leardership skills!Skills:Skilled and confident negotiatorTeamwork - able to actively participate and lead cross-functional teamsAgile and able to organize self to balance changing and competing prioritiesSelf-motivatedStrong analytical skills using excelWillingness to TravelAble to work independentlyAttention to detail, goal-oriented and ability to work to a structured method.Hardworking and CommittedSense of urgency'Can do' attitudeTalent for analysisKnowledge:Detailed understanding of purchasing tools and processes including:Cost tracking, cost breakdown and key elements of cost build upNegotiation techniques - preparation, planning and executionDevelopment of contracts including legal understandingStrategy developmentCategory managementSupplier development and prospectingSupplier risk managementExperience & QualificationsMinimum 5 years' experience purchasing Goods and Services within the indirect or equivalent area.Working as part of a multisite/location organization. Minimum bachelor's degree in engineering, law or business.TERMS & CONDITIONSAny questions regarding the advertised role please contact emil.stomberg@tranpenad.se ABOUT IAC GROUPHeadquartered in Luxembourg, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group is a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems to automakers around the world. The company's 2017 sales were $4.4 billion. IAC Group operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries. The company has more than 60 total locations in 19 countries, including 18 design, technical and commercial centers, and employs more than 22,000 people globally. For more information, visit www.iacgroup.com. APPLICATIONInterviews will be held on an ongoing basis.