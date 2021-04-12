Purchasing Manager - Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB - Chefsjobb i Göteborg
Purchasing Manager
Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-12
Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB i Göteborg
Tranpenad is on behalf of our client (IAC Group Sweden) searching for their next Purchasing Manager. Send us your application today!
JOB DESCRIPTION
IAC Group Sweden is searching for their next Puchasing Manager. The main function of the role is to ensure that indirect materials are purchased at the most competitive prices, within the required timescales, to the required specifications.
Principle Accountabilities:
Lead and coordinate cost reduction activities together with IAC plant purchasing organizations and stakeholders to achieve world class cost levels
Lead and coordinate new sourcing together with IAC plant purchasing
Identify potential new suppliers
Manage and evaluate bids to identify best solution
Prepare, negotiate and conclude individual/framework agreements
Lead and manage the local purchasing team to achieve company KPIs and local plant demands
QUALIFICATIONS
IAC Group is looking for a commited and ambitous college with high drive and well-developed leardership skills!
Skills:
Skilled and confident negotiator
Teamwork - able to actively participate and lead cross-functional teams
Agile and able to organize self to balance changing and competing priorities
Self-motivated
Strong analytical skills using excel
Willingness to Travel
Able to work independently
Attention to detail, goal-oriented and ability to work to a structured method.
Hardworking and Committed
Sense of urgency
'Can do' attitude
Talent for analysis
Knowledge:
Detailed understanding of purchasing tools and processes including:
Cost tracking, cost breakdown and key elements of cost build up
Negotiation techniques - preparation, planning and execution
Development of contracts including legal understanding
Strategy development
Category management
Supplier development and prospecting
Supplier risk management
Experience & Qualifications
Minimum 5 years' experience purchasing Goods and Services within the indirect or equivalent area.
Working as part of a multisite/location organization. Minimum bachelor's degree in engineering, law or business.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
Any questions regarding the advertised role please contact emil.stomberg@tranpenad.se.
ABOUT IAC GROUP
Headquartered in Luxembourg, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group is a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems to automakers around the world. The company's 2017 sales were $4.4 billion. IAC Group operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries. The company has more than 60 total locations in 19 countries, including 18 design, technical and commercial centers, and employs more than 22,000 people globally. For more information, visit www.iacgroup.com.
APPLICATION
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB
Jobbnummer
5684667
Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-12
Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB i Göteborg
Tranpenad is on behalf of our client (IAC Group Sweden) searching for their next Purchasing Manager. Send us your application today!
JOB DESCRIPTION
IAC Group Sweden is searching for their next Puchasing Manager. The main function of the role is to ensure that indirect materials are purchased at the most competitive prices, within the required timescales, to the required specifications.
Principle Accountabilities:
Lead and coordinate cost reduction activities together with IAC plant purchasing organizations and stakeholders to achieve world class cost levels
Lead and coordinate new sourcing together with IAC plant purchasing
Identify potential new suppliers
Manage and evaluate bids to identify best solution
Prepare, negotiate and conclude individual/framework agreements
Lead and manage the local purchasing team to achieve company KPIs and local plant demands
QUALIFICATIONS
IAC Group is looking for a commited and ambitous college with high drive and well-developed leardership skills!
Skills:
Skilled and confident negotiator
Teamwork - able to actively participate and lead cross-functional teams
Agile and able to organize self to balance changing and competing priorities
Self-motivated
Strong analytical skills using excel
Willingness to Travel
Able to work independently
Attention to detail, goal-oriented and ability to work to a structured method.
Hardworking and Committed
Sense of urgency
'Can do' attitude
Talent for analysis
Knowledge:
Detailed understanding of purchasing tools and processes including:
Cost tracking, cost breakdown and key elements of cost build up
Negotiation techniques - preparation, planning and execution
Development of contracts including legal understanding
Strategy development
Category management
Supplier development and prospecting
Supplier risk management
Experience & Qualifications
Minimum 5 years' experience purchasing Goods and Services within the indirect or equivalent area.
Working as part of a multisite/location organization. Minimum bachelor's degree in engineering, law or business.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
Any questions regarding the advertised role please contact emil.stomberg@tranpenad.se.
ABOUT IAC GROUP
Headquartered in Luxembourg, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group is a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems to automakers around the world. The company's 2017 sales were $4.4 billion. IAC Group operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries. The company has more than 60 total locations in 19 countries, including 18 design, technical and commercial centers, and employs more than 22,000 people globally. For more information, visit www.iacgroup.com.
APPLICATION
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB
Jobbnummer
5684667