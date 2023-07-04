Purchasing Coordinator Moleculent
We are seeking a skilled Purchasing Coordinator to join our team at Moleculent. As a key member of our operations department, you will have a vital role in our sourcing activities, ensuring the timely purchasing of materials from Swedish and international suppliers for our projects and production. In addition, you will be responsible for managing outgoing shipments to our customers in the EU and US.
We are dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology-enabled products that leverage groundbreaking insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. This is an exceptional opportunity for the right individual to contribute to our mission and work with a passionate team committed to creating a world-class product. With a track record of success in life sciences and diagnostics, the experienced team behind Moleculent is well-equipped to lead the way in this exciting industry.
The position is full-time and based in Solna, Stockholm.
JOB DESCRIPTION
As a Purchasing Coordinator, your responsibilities will include sourcing materials for our projects and regular serial production from both Swedish and international suppliers, as well as managing outgoing shipments to our customers in the EU and US. You will be responsible for placing orders, monitoring order confirmations and delivery dates, and ensuring optimal inventory management. Additionally, you will coordinate shipments to our customers, ensuring compliance with customs regulations and documentation.
Key responsibilities of the role include:
• Collaborate closely with the engineering and manufacturing teams to understand build plans and procurement needs.
• Place orders for materials with suppliers and monitor order confirmations, delivery dates, and materials inventory.
• Track and report on the status of orders, shipments, and deliveries.
• Proactively resolve any issues or problems that arise during the procurement process.
• Prepare and coordinate shipments to our customers in EU and US.
• Ensure compliance with customs regulations and maintain accurate documentation.
• Monitor contract adherence with suppliers and support contract negotiations.
• Implement continuous improvement initiatives to optimize procurement and logistics efficiency, quality, and cost.
QUALIFICATIONS
To excel in this role, you should have a technical background, preferably with a Bachelor's degree in engineering, focusing on mechanical, electrical, or industrial engineering. Equivalent expertise acquired through relevant professional experience will also be considered. You must have at least 2 years of relevant experience working with procurement and logistics in a manufacturing or engineering environment. Proficiency in written and spoken English is essential, along with a strong command of MS Office, particularly Excel. Familiarity with ERP systems, such as SAP or Oracle, is required.
We also see it as very valuable with hands-on experience managing national and international shipments.
To thrive in this role, you should possess strong administrative and organizational skills. You have exceptional attention to detail and strong time management abilities. Effective communication and collaboration skills are crucial, as building and maintaining strong relationships internally and with suppliers is essential to succeed in this role. In this role, you will get the possibility to develop Moleculent's processes within purchasing and logistics, and given the dynamic landscape of a startup environment, where customer demands, market conditions, and unforeseen disruptions may change rapidly, your flexibility and adaptability will be key to success.
At Moleculent, we value individuals who enjoy working in a fast-paced and evolving environment. We value individuals who are friendly, positive, pragmatic, and fun to work with and who recognize themselves in our core values: Passion, Transparency, Focus, World-class, and Fun.
As a part of the competitive compensation package, we offer equity-based compensation opportunities. This allows you to share in the success of our company as we continue to make significant strides in the field of molecular biology.
Don't miss this exciting opportunity to join Moleculent at a pivotal moment in our journey.
Please make sure to send in your application as soon as possible! However, we want to let you know that our recruitment process will be on hold during July. We will resume the process in early August, We appreciate your understanding and patience during this period. Thank you for expressing your interest in joining Moleculent.
