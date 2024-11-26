Purchaser
2024-11-26
Are you an analytic person that are good at collaborating? We are now looking for a Purchaser to join our team at our HQ in Lund. This is a temporary position for 12 months during a parental leave. Join our team and together we will supply great products around the world.
Who is your future team?
The Material Supply team is responsible for ensuring the right material & component availability for all of Axis products at our sites around the world. We are 28 persons within the team working in different commodity groups, acting on a global level.
What you'll do here as Purchaser
In this position you will be responsible for balancing and coordinating the supply for a specific product group. To manage this, you will work closely with the suppliers and together with other internal interfaces, interpret our existing and expected demand together with current stocks and the supplier's ability to supply.
As a Purchaser you will:
* Ensure right material availability, to meet our customers demand on time: (place and coordinate orders, identify and act on supply deviations and/or gaps, balance and plan material availability and track and monitor master data and KPI 's)
* Host supply review meetings with suppliers
* Drive improvement activities for internal process as well as supplier performance and collaboration
* Handle invoices
* Contribute to process development projects with the team and cross-functional, within the company
Who are you?
We believe that you are an analytical person with a strong personal drive and problem-solving skills that enjoys working with different systems. You have a positive mindset and are for sure a team player but also thrive working independently, planning and managing your own activities. You have good organizational skills as well as ability to see both the details and the big picture - making the right priorities. You easily co-operate across organizational borders, build strong collaboration and relations with key stakeholders. We believe that you of course are passionate about Supply Chain! You wish to contribute and interact on a global level and be a part of an ambitious team where we make things happen!
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Master or bachelor's degree in related area
* Minimum four years' experience in a similar position
* Experience working in an ERP system, preferably IFS or similar
* Experience from working in an international organization
* Good supply chain knowledge and understanding of purchasing process
* Very good English skills both written and verbally
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Anna Olofsson, +46 46 272 1800 Ersättning
