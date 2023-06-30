Purchaser
Minnovation International AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Göteborg
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for electrical enginneer for our partner in Sweden.
Worklocation: Sweden
General Position Description
1. Responsible for the procurement of materials required by the company, ensuring that they are in place as required.
2. Responsible for handling quality objections to purchased material categories.
3. Responsible for reconciling accounts with suppliers and arranging payment matters.
4. Responsible for conducting market information research on procurement categories, providing market information on the materials in charge, and analyzing price changes.
5. Responsible for cost control of procurement categories.
6. Responsible for assisting relevant departments in the development of new materials and new suppliers.
Required Qualifications
1. College degree or above, major in materials, chemical engineering, machinery, international trade, logistics management, etc;
2. Preferred with 1 year of experience in procurement positions in large and medium-sized manufacturing industries, familiar with the procurement process;
3. Having professional knowledge in material procurement; Professional knowledge in business negotiation, etc.
4. Strong sense of responsibility and initiative; Having analytical and independent problem-solving skills, able to focus on details, possessing innovative spirit; Strong interpersonal understanding and communication skills, and a team spirit. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-30
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984)
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hovslagargatan 5B Jobbnummer
7931271