Hästens Sängar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Köping2021-04-01Join Our Growing TeamBE AWAKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFESince 1852, Hästens Beds has been committed to crafting the best sleep. The skilled craftspeople at our factory in Köping, Sweden, have been refining our work for generations. Every bed is bespoke and made by hand using only the best natural materials. The difference lies in the details and our quest to provide the most restful sleep for people who want to lead a higher quality of life. With operations in 35+ countries and over 200 partners in Europe, Asia and America, the small family-owned company has grown into a global producer and retailer of premium beds.We are seeking a Purchaser to help us not only grow our business, but also to help grow our brand so that we can bring the best sleep in the world to more and more people.We are on a mission to improve people's quality of life and in doing so, we are looking for a Purchaser for Hästens in Köping, Sweden.As Purchaser you will have the responsibility to ensure the control and availability of raw material and components for our manufacturing company as well the availability of our range of accessories in our warehouses around the world. This should be done at the lowest cost and with the lowest capital tied up.In order to succeed, it's important to understand how replenishment and ordering systems work and to have an interest for this. You will work closely with supplier management to identify savings and other improvements in the area of the materials and suppliers for which the Purchaser is responsible.You are a team player with the willingness to drive improvements creating excellence in operations and customer value.Your key areas of responsibility will beSupplier managementResponsibility for operational tasks as order management; purchase orders, follow up and secure lead times with suppliersIdentify savings and other improvements regarding materials and drive development to ensure long term availabilityContinuously handle, maintain and update information and master data in our business systemEnsure correct ordering and invoicing together with other follow-ups and activitiesSupport and assist in ongoing projectsHästens Beds is committed to providing an equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or expression, or Veteran status. We will consider qualified applicants for a position regardless of arrest or conviction records, consistent with legal requirements.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-01Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-18Hästens Sängar AB5670786