Purchaser - Hästens Sängar AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Köping
Purchaser
Hästens Sängar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Köping
2021-04-01
Join Our Growing Team
BE AWAKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFE
Since 1852, Hästens Beds has been committed to crafting the best sleep. The skilled craftspeople at our factory in Köping, Sweden, have been refining our work for generations. Every bed is bespoke and made by hand using only the best natural materials. The difference lies in the details and our quest to provide the most restful sleep for people who want to lead a higher quality of life. With operations in 35+ countries and over 200 partners in Europe, Asia and America, the small family-owned company has grown into a global producer and retailer of premium beds.
http://www.hastens.com/
We are seeking a Purchaser to help us not only grow our business, but also to help grow our brand so that we can bring the best sleep in the world to more and more people.
We are on a mission to improve people's quality of life and in doing so, we are looking for a Purchaser for Hästens in Köping, Sweden.
As Purchaser you will have the responsibility to ensure the control and availability of raw material and components for our manufacturing company as well the availability of our range of accessories in our warehouses around the world. This should be done at the lowest cost and with the lowest capital tied up.
In order to succeed, it's important to understand how replenishment and ordering systems work and to have an interest for this. You will work closely with supplier management to identify savings and other improvements in the area of the materials and suppliers for which the Purchaser is responsible.
You are a team player with the willingness to drive improvements creating excellence in operations and customer value.
Your key areas of responsibility will be
Supplier management
Responsibility for operational tasks as order management; purchase orders, follow up and secure lead times with suppliers
Identify savings and other improvements regarding materials and drive development to ensure long term availability
Continuously handle, maintain and update information and master data in our business system
Ensure correct ordering and invoicing together with other follow-ups and activities
Support and assist in ongoing projects
Hästens Beds is committed to providing an equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or expression, or Veteran status. We will consider qualified applicants for a position regardless of arrest or conviction records, consistent with legal requirements.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-01
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-18
Företag
Hästens Sängar AB
Jobbnummer
5670786
