Purchase Planner within Automotive industry - Adecco Sweden AB - Logistikjobb i Göteborg
Purchase Planner within Automotive industry
Adecco Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
About the position
Parts Supply & Logistics is responsible for accessories and spare parts availability for Group markets globally. The responsibility includes the entire material flow from supplier to customer. The business is built around central warehouses in Gothenburg, US, China, as well as additional supporting warehouses around the world. The Purchase Planning group is a part of Forecast & Planning team within Parts Supply & Logistics. Currently we are approximately 40 employees, organised in four groups. .
As Purchase Planner you will play a key part of an agile team, whose main responsibility is to:
secure that parts availability, delivery precision and stock value are optimized
act as the official contact person between Parts Supply & Logistics and suppliers/stakeholders.
be responsible for both Supplier development and improvement of internal processes.
Qualifications
M.Sc. in engineering, or business or equivalent
3+ years of experience in purchasing planning is advantageous
Experience in logistics and leading projects
Knowledge and experience in LEAN Manufacturing is meritorious
Driving license
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both English and Swedish
Important to person job fit:
Competence and experience are important, but personality and potential are key We are looking for a service minded individual. This role requires analysis of data therefore an interest and experience in this area will be key to succeed in this role. It is also important to have good interpersonal skills and social competence, to be able to build relations with stakeholders and suppliers.
About the position
The assignment is a concultancy position with employment at Adecco. Start will be in as soon as possible after agreement and initially last until the end of the year 2021/2022, with the chance of prolongnation.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Purchase planner, inköpsplanerare, materialplanerare, materialförsörjning, inköp, logistikplanering, Automotive, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Adecco
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5689675
Sökord
Adecco Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
About the position
Parts Supply & Logistics is responsible for accessories and spare parts availability for Group markets globally. The responsibility includes the entire material flow from supplier to customer. The business is built around central warehouses in Gothenburg, US, China, as well as additional supporting warehouses around the world. The Purchase Planning group is a part of Forecast & Planning team within Parts Supply & Logistics. Currently we are approximately 40 employees, organised in four groups. .
As Purchase Planner you will play a key part of an agile team, whose main responsibility is to:
secure that parts availability, delivery precision and stock value are optimized
act as the official contact person between Parts Supply & Logistics and suppliers/stakeholders.
be responsible for both Supplier development and improvement of internal processes.
Qualifications
M.Sc. in engineering, or business or equivalent
3+ years of experience in purchasing planning is advantageous
Experience in logistics and leading projects
Knowledge and experience in LEAN Manufacturing is meritorious
Driving license
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both English and Swedish
Important to person job fit:
Competence and experience are important, but personality and potential are key We are looking for a service minded individual. This role requires analysis of data therefore an interest and experience in this area will be key to succeed in this role. It is also important to have good interpersonal skills and social competence, to be able to build relations with stakeholders and suppliers.
About the position
The assignment is a concultancy position with employment at Adecco. Start will be in as soon as possible after agreement and initially last until the end of the year 2021/2022, with the chance of prolongnation.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Purchase planner, inköpsplanerare, materialplanerare, materialförsörjning, inköp, logistikplanering, Automotive, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Adecco
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5689675
Sökord