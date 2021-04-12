Purchase Planner within Automotive industry - Adecco Sweden AB - Logistikjobb i Göteborg
Purchase Planner within Automotive industry
Adecco Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-12

About the position
Parts Supply & Logistics is responsible for accessories and spare parts availability for Group markets globally. The responsibility includes the entire material flow from supplier to customer. The business is built around central warehouses in Gothenburg, US, China, as well as additional supporting warehouses around the world. The Purchase Planning group is a part of Forecast & Planning team within Parts Supply & Logistics. Currently we are approximately 40 employees, organised in four groups. .

As Purchase Planner you will play a key part of an agile team, whose main responsibility is to:
* secure that parts availability, delivery precision and stock value are optimized
* act as the official contact person between Parts Supply & Logistics and suppliers/stakeholders.
* be responsible for both Supplier development and improvement of internal processes.

Qualifications
* M.Sc. in engineering, or business or equivalent
* 3+ years of experience in purchasing planning is advantageous
* Experience in logistics and leading projects
* Knowledge and experience in LEAN Manufacturing is meritorious
* Driving license
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both English and Swedish

Important to person job fit:
Competence and experience are important, but personality and potential are key We are looking for a service minded individual. This role requires analysis of data therefore an interest and experience in this area will be key to succeed in this role. It is also important to have good interpersonal skills and social competence, to be able to build relations with stakeholders and suppliers.

The assignment is a concultancy position with employment at Adecco. Start will be in April and initially last until spring 2022.

Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:

Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se

Welcome with your application!

Keywords
Purchase planner, inköpsplanerare, materialplanerare, materialförsörjning, inköp, logistikplanering, Automotive, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Adecco

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB

Jobbnummer
5685406

