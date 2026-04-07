Pumps Proposal Engineer to Metso in Sala
Experis AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Sala Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Sala
2026-04-07
, Heby
, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Sala
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Our world depends on rocks, minerals, metals and other raw materials - the building blocks of modern society. As an industry leader, Metso helps transform these essential materials to enable sustainable modern life.
This is your opportunity to make an impact and rise above the possible.
Introduction
We are seeking a Pumps Proposal Engineer to join our Business Line Pumps Proposal Engineer team. You will be responsible for supporting our Market Area sales teams with technical support for products such as slurry pumps, hydro cyclones, slurry hoses and valves, working independently in your assignments while collaborating closely with colleagues, sales and project teams both locally and globally. Your role plays a crucial part in supporting customer needs and enabling successful and sustainable solutions for our business. In this position, you will report to Senior manager Pumps Proposal
This position is located at Metso's site in Sala, Sweden, and while we offer flexible working arrangements, including hybrid options, the role benefits from being on site to collaborate closely with colleagues and stay connected to daily operations and the business. Some travel and customer visits together with our sales colleagues may be included as you grow into the role, estimated at approximately three to four times per year.
Team you belong to
You will join a team of experienced proposal engineers and technical specialists who are passionate about delivering customer-focused solutions and supporting Metso's global business. Together, the team strives to provide high-quality proposals and technical support that meet the industry's highest standards. The role also involves close collaboration with internal stakeholders across sales, marketing, product support, and manufacturing, both locally and globally.
Our team culture is characterized by strong collaboration, knowledge sharing and a commitment to continuous improvement. The team consists of 15 members, Proposal Engineers and Technical Parts Specialists, and is primarily located at the pump factory in Sala, a key site in Metsos global operations with a long tradition of innovation and a strong international reputation within mining and other heavy industries.
What you'll do
Prepare project quotations and provide technical support to sales and dealers within slurry handling applications.
Perform pump and cyclone sizing to determine optimal technical solutions for customer needs.
Contribute to delivering solutions with high efficiency, long service life and low environmental footprint.
Support customers and internal teams with application-related expertise and technical guidance.
Assist service teams with troubleshooting and resolution of customer cases and complaints.
Collaborate with internal functions such as Operations Planning, Purchasing, Logistics, Assembly and Quality.
Work in close cooperation with global proposal teams across multiple regions.
Who you are
Bachelor's degree or higher in Mechanical Engineering, Minerals Processing or a related field.
Experience in project-oriented work, with the ability to manage multiple tasks in parallel.
A motivated, results-driven mindset with a strong customer focus and collaborative approach.
Strong interest in technology, with problem-solving seen as engaging and rewarding.
Effective communication and teamwork skills, with fluency in English; Swedish is an advantage for collaboration within the local team.
Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Office, and experience with or adaptability to tools such as Salesforce and SAP.
Beneficial: Knowledge of centrifugal pumps and general understanding of minerals and mineral processing.
Beneficial: Additional language skills, such as German, Spanish or French.
What's in it for you
An inspiring purpose - Enabling sustainable modern life. Minerals and metals are the backbone of essential functions in the modern world. However, there's a pressing need for more sustainable solutions to collect and process them. At Metso, you get to be part of transforming the industry and making a positive change.
Wellbeing and safety - Benefit from occupational healthcare, generous benefits plan, healthy living rewards, mental well-being services, engagement surveys and so on.
Compensation and rewards - Global incentive program tied to business and performance targets and meal benefits.
Hybrid working possibilities - While we are big advocates of meeting and collaborating in person, we believe in fostering a flexible work environment.
A thriving culture - We are committed to developing an inclusive culture that enables everyone to do their best and reach their full potential. A culture that is courageous, compelling, and caring, and unites our people to build a sustainable future together.
Extensive learning opportunities - Ongoing growth dialogues, internal mobility, mentoring programs, education assistance, ambitious projects, and global opportunities.
Worldwide support - Leverage our network of peers across the world, offering valuable assistance. We get things done together, through open and honest communication.
Get in touch
Want to rise above the possible with us? Click 'Apply now' to leave your application.
This recruitment is a collaboration between Metso and Jefferson Wells, ManpowerGroup. For further information, please contact Recruitment Consultant Anna Edén at anna.eden@jeffersonwells.se
.
We understand that some highly capable candidates might hesitate to apply for a role unless they meet every listed qualification. If you're excited about this role, we encourage you to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements. You may be the right candidate for the role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104)
Norrängsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
733 38 SALA Arbetsplats
Metso Kontakt
Contact
Anna Edén Anna.Eden@jeffersonwells.se 021151214 Jobbnummer
9840646