Pulmonology specialist for Respiratory medicine and Allergology Unit
2023-01-16
We are now looking for Pulmonology specialist to Respiratory medicine and Allergology Unit, Helsingborg General Hospital, Sweden.
Respiratory medicine and Allergology Unit at Helsingborg General Hospital is the part of Internal Medicine Department. The unit consists of an inpatient ward and outpatient unit, where we follow up our patients diagnosed with COPD, asthma, lung fibrosis, lung cancer etc. covering general pulmonology and allergology. Bronchoscopy with endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) and spirometry are natural parts of diagnostic unit covering lung diseases diagnostic and as a part of screening and flow up for lung cancer.
Hallmark of our unit is diversity and high level of competence. We strive to integrate research and education in our everyday work. We work actively to create an organisation focussed on leadership, high quality, patient safety and positive working environment. Our basic values within the section are empathy, diversity, pulmonology, and lung cancer cutting edge competence and teamwork!
We are expanding and are looking for pulmonologists specialist who want to be a part of our pulmonology, allergy, and lung cancer team. As a pulmonologist specialist we are expecting you to be able to work independently and investigate, screen, plan diagnostics and preform bronchoscopy and EBUS and take care of, treat, and follow up our patients with allergies, asthma, COPD, and inflammatory pulmonary diseases, as well as lung cancer patients. Your role also includes consultancies within the hospital supporting other specialities, and externally as a consultant for general practitioners both, over the phone consultancy, as well as through referrals to us.
You are independent, self-confident and have good experience at inpatient care ward. You have met throw-out your medical career different types of patients suffering from different and wide variety life threatening and chronic lung diseases and can also manage good palliative care for those patients who need it. In addition, you are expected to be able and are familiar with latest recommendations and trends in diagnostic, treatment and follow up of lung cancer patients. You are confident and can deal with all types of anticancer treatment including latest, up to date targeted therapies and immune therapy as well as cytostatic drugs treatment.
Our unit is in close collaboration with Oncology Clinic, Radiation therapy unit and Thoracic Surgery Clinic at Lund University Hospital. Chemotherapy and anticancer treatment ward is shared between Oncology Clinic and our, Respiratory Unit and we, physicians from our Respiratory Unit, are responsible for the lung cancer treatment. Our ambition for the future is to lead and conduct research in lung cancer and respiratory diseases.
Helsingborg hospital and our pulmonary section is part of Skåne Region Medical faculty, and is taking an active role in education for MDs and is a base for residency in internal medicine and pulmonology. You are expected to participate in education and supervision of our new, junior colleagues within medicine, internal medicine, and pulmonology. You will have opportunity to develop medical care content alongside other colleagues. There are good opportunities for personal competence development.Kvalifikationer
We welcome applications from registered physicians, authorised to work in Swedish healthcare system with specialist competence in pulmonology. The position requires Swedish language skills equivalent to level C1 as defined per Council of Europes scale. Other languages other than Swedish are an advantage, as it will make it easier to engage with our diverse patients population.
In your professional role, you're skilled and self-confident specialist pulmonologist with good experience in both diagnostics and follow up of wide variety of lung patients including lung cancer patients, anticancer treatment, and palliative care. You are skilled bronchoscopist and interventionist in pulmonary medicine.
You have good communication skills, both verbally and in writing. Your personal qualities are highly important for teamwork, group dynamics, building relationships and in day-to-day interactions with colleagues. You are expected to be a flexible, positive and constructive team member. You're structured and take own initiatives. We hope that you, just like us, like challenges and see opportunities rather than obstacles!
International office guides and supports international professionals through the whole process of obtaining a Swedish medical license. See contact information below.
We are working with candidates selection continuously and you're welcome to apply as early as today!
Region Skåne exists to ensure that the residents of Skåne are healthy and have faith in the future. Through collaboration we create the best possible conditions for a healthy life in Skåne within business, public transport, culture, health, and medical care. Together, we make prosperous life possible.
The office for Skånes hospitals in northwest is one of Region Skånes six health care offices with some 3,700 staff, mainly at the hospitals in Helsingborg and Ängelholm, but also in Landskrona. The operations include both health care, research and education. We run emergency operations at Helsingborg hospital 24/7. Both emergency and planned surgeries are performed here. The hospital is home to both mother and childcare with delivery and neonatal units, and most of internal medicine disciplines are represented. In Ängelholm, we run local health care, rehabilitation, and specialised care. We perform planned surgeries, such as for example, orthopaedic surgeries. Welcome!
For staffing and recruitment companies, and salespeople: We ask kindly but firmly not to be contacted directly by staffing and recruitment companies, nor salespeople selling further job advertisements.
Clinical and Radiation Oncology specialist
Maja Bradic Lindh, MD PhD, Departement head, Hel Maja.BradicLindh@skane.se +46 42 406 39 93 Jobbnummer
