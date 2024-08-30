Publishing Services Lead - Creative Play
Embark Studios AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm
2024-08-30
As a Publishing Services Lead at Embark you will be a dedicated game maker and an integral part of the team's desire to reach the highest quality. You'll be part of a cross-functional team where you will create and improve structure and processes and facilitate communications and oversight with our publishing services partners.
You have a passion for removing obstacles, solving problems and making sure things get done! We believe quality is everyone's responsibility and as a Publishing Services Lead you will be an enabler for the rest of the team. You make sure to balance meaningful innovation with executing best practices.
Example of responsibilities
Work closely with the designers, developers and production to find ways to improve the quality of our creative platform
Ensure communication and coordination of work internally and with external partners (QA & Compliance)
Find ways to improve our current processes, making them more efficient, reliable, sustainable, and adaptable
Focused and structured testing plans for multiple platforms
Ensure on-time and successful game updates through contributions in planning, prioritizing, scheduling, and assist with coordinating all necessary work within the studio and with external partners
We would love if you have
Experience with QA management or a similar role in the game or software industry
Release Coordination experience
Ability to coordinate with internal & external teams and effectively prioritize tasks
Game development experience preferred
Experience from agile development methods in a cross-functional team environment, preferably from a variation of settings
Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
An organized, detail oriented and self-motivated personality
A pragmatic mindset and ability to motivate individuals and teams
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application."
