Publishing QA Manager
2023-11-03
Do you take pride in your project management skills and have a fine eye for excellence in video games? If you are ready for the freedom, trust, and ownership that our Publishing team offers, wed love for you to join us in publishing the next Paradox Interactive games.
Your Mission
As a QA Manager in our publishing department, you will mainly collaborate with our Publishing Producers and QA vendors. You will establish and drive processes and collaboration between them, ensuring they deliver on time, to quality, and cost-effectively. Through your expertise, you will help our product teams better predict their QA needs.
To be successful in this, you will build strong relationships with our teams and vendors, and explore new relationships. You will be a key influence in setting Paradox's Publishing direction for QA - concerning anything from which partners to work with, to establishing high-level goals and strategies for the future of QA at Paradox Publishing. This position does not entail staff management and is focused on executing the following functions:
Support our product teams in better predicting and understanding their QA needs.
Find the right vendors for Paradox Publishing and grow our collaborative relationships.
Inform the Publishing Producers about potential improvements for the QA pipelines for our titles.
Create insights, and reports and manage stakeholders.
Set up and facilitate collaboration between our external studios and vendors.
Run post-mortems and evaluate the performance of our QA vendors.
The skills we're searching for...
Solid work experience in QA within the gaming industry.
Experience forecasting QA budgets and plans.
Solid understanding of game development practices.
In-depth experience in using Jira or other bug databases
Strong experience working with stakeholders & teams across the globe.
Great communicator and fluent in English, both written and spoken.
As you will overlook our entire external game portfolio it is key that you are diligent and highly organized, paying close attention to details even in the midst of chaos. You are passionate about video games and love the idea of working with our external studios to make their games shine. And perhaps above all, you're greatly self-motivated by making top-quality games.
Practical Information
Scope: Full-time and permanent
Reports to: Head of Product Launch and Publishing Production
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Remote status: 3 days WFO and 2 days optional WFH
