Public Affairs Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Kvalitetsbedömarjobb / Lund Visa alla kvalitetsbedömarjobb i Lund
2023-10-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Ronneby
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval Energy Division is looking for a Public Affairs Manager, leanTechnologies.
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress. We create better everyday conditions for people. We do this by contributing to a more sustainable future through engineering innovation. We love what we do and we're good at it. But now we want to be even better!
Background
Did you know that heat exchangers are an important piece of the puzzle in the energy transition? As the world leading heat exchanger manufacturer, Alfa Laval's technologies can save energy here and now in almost every industries as they are up to 50% more efficient than traditional technology and they enable to scale, deploy and commercialize clean technologies needed to reach net zero. Every year, Alfa Laval support our customers to reduce their energy capacity needs by 100GW and carbon emissions equivalent of Sweden.
About the job
The Energy division is looking for a Public affairs manager to support Alfa Laval accelerate the transition to towards net zero. You are responsible for the division's public affairs strategy and execution in close collaboration with our Cleantech organization and executive management team. To establish Alfa Laval as thought leaders in the energy transformation, you understand the value of being strategic, proactive, communicative, and do some hard work when needed.
Your main responsibilities include:
• Building and maintaining strong, effective, and long-term relations with key stakeholders, regulators and high-level government officials.
• Act as main point of contact for politicians, industry associations and business forums
• External representation of Alfa Laval, including panel discussions and public speaking opportunities
• Initiate, coordinate and execute Alfa Laval's presence during events and meetings, such as COP, IEA, Hydrogen council and the Energy Efficiency Movement
• Working closely with Communications and our CleanTech organization to build and continuously update the main message for our positioning.
• Drive and work with selective Alfa Laval Sales companies to develop a strategy and execute the PA plan to ensure right positioning in the local markets.
• Prepare meetings with decisions makers and external stakeholders.
You will be based in Lund or Stockholm and report to Head of CleanTechnologies, VP Energy Division.
Who you are
To thrive in the role, you are passionate about energy efficiency and to make a difference through technology to accelerate the transformation to net zero. As a person you are positive, customer driven with a target-oriented mindset with high business acumen. Further, you are organised and structured, keeping several tasks in parallel and successfully follow through without losing track.
Highly effective oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills, including shown ability to comfortably interact at all corporate and political levels; deliver factual, relevant and easily understandable talking points and other messaging; and persuasively deliver messaging to relevant audiences.
What you know
You are an experienced Public affairs manager from the energy industry, with proven experience of working internationally for industrial companies.
To succeed in this position, you have:
• BSc or MSc or equivalent preferably in a relevant field (e.g., Law, Political Science, International Relations, Public Policy, Technology, Science, Engineering).
• 3-5 years experience from public affairs in a global context, in an international industrial company or from an PA agency
• Experience from public affairs work in the energy transformation and energy system.
• Experience from working closely in collaboration with Executive management teams.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Swedish
• Validated ability to empower and align matrixed teams aiming towards goals.
What's in it for you
We offer an inspiring and challenging position in an open, friendly, and international environment where we work together to develop business and create value for our colleagues and customers. Your work will have a true impact for cleantech and Alfa Laval's future success. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Rudeboksvägen (visa karta
)
221 00 LUND Jobbnummer
8177244