Prototype Electrician/Harness Builder

2024-03-05
Koenigsegg continue to grow, and we are now looking for an Electrician / Harness builder to join our prototype team.
The Prototype department is responsible for production of test equipment, prototypes, test and pre-series cars with the company's newest technology and designs. The department also supports the implementation of new car models on our production line.
We are now looking for a skilled and experienced electrician with a great passion for cars to join the team. If you like working in a fast-paced environment and be a part of an exciting journey ahead, you might be the person we are looking for.
You have a broad technical understanding, are accurate and patient as well as a high sense for details. You have several years of experience as automotive electrician with knowledge of low and high voltage including building electrical harness for motor sport, aeronautical or machinery.
Duties
- Troubleshoot low and high voltage components and systems.
- Manufacture wiring harness for prototype purposes or pre-production.
- Prepare and label wiring and connections according to established wiring diagrams.
- Quality control of harness and electrical components.
- Maintain, update, or further develop electrical systems for vehicles, test equipment or machinery.
- Patient and Meticulous
- Educated within electricity, low and high voltage automotive systems.
- Experience of making harnesses for automotive, motorsport, aeronautical, military or machinery.
Extra Qualifications (desirable but not necessary)
- Certified within MIL-Standard
- Knowledge of programming
- Experience Automotive/Motorsport technician
Other
We are an international company with employees from all over the world, and much information both verbally and in writing is in English, why you must be able to speak, read and understand it.
Availability
By agreement
Full-time Normal working hours 40 h / w, overtime may occur
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
